HitPaw and PixPretty Launch Christmas Special Treats Campaign, Offering Free AI Portrait Editor Access and Up to 50% Off AI Creative Tools
News provided byHitPaw. Co., Ltd
Dec 18, 2025, 15:18 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, HitPaw, a global leader in AI-powered creative solutions, teams up with PixPretty, an emerging AI visual creation platform, launching the HitPaw & PixPretty Christmas Special Treats campaign. This collaboration delivers genuine value to creators worldwide, combining a free AI Portrait Editor Access with exclusive discounts up to 50% off across HitPaw's lineup.
Holiday Gift: Free One-Month AI Portrait Editor Access
For this Christmas collaboration, HitPaw and PixPretty are offering a limited-time holiday gift that grants users a free one-month PixPretty license. PixPretty is a professional AI portraits photo retoucher designed for high-quality enhancements, from everyday snapshots and social media photos to creative and professional portraits. With advanced AI-driven tools for facial refinement and visual enhancement, users can experience professional-grade results with no purchase required and no commitment.
Christmas Savings on HitPaw AI Creative Tools
HitPaw is offering exclusive Christmas discounts across its most popular AI products and bundles.
1. Best-Selling Single Products — 30% OFF
Upgrade your creative toolkit with HitPaw's top AI solutions:
|
Product for
|
Brief
|
1 Year
|
Perpetual
|
HitPaw VikPea
|
AI Video
|
$87.49
|
$306.59
|
HitPaw
|
AI Photo
|
$79.09
|
$114.09
|
HitPaw Univd
|
Video
|
$27.96
|
$55.96
|
HitPaw
|
Real-time AI
|
$27.96
|
$46.16
|
HitPaw
|
Watermark and
|
$13.99
|
$20.99
2. Bundle Deals — More Tools, Bigger Holiday Savings
HitPaw also introduces festive bundle offers:
|
HitPaw
|
Product for
|
Disco
|
1 Year
|
Perpetual
|
2-in-1
|
VikPea+FotorPea
|
40%
|
$142.78
|
$360.58
|
5-in-1
|
VikPea + Univd
|
50%
|
$168.94
|
$388.44
These bundles are ideal for creators, professionals, and teams looking for a complete AI-powered creative toolkit.
A Cross-Brand Celebration of AI Creativity
The HitPaw & PixPretty Christmas Special Treats campaign represents more than a seasonal promotion—it's a shared commitment to empowering creativity through AI.
This Christmas, creativity is better when shared.
ABOUT HITPAW
HitPaw is a leading innovator in the AI-powered multimedia solutions sector. Known for its cutting-edge video, image, and audio editing tools, HitPaw is dedicated to providing simplicity, efficiency, and creativity in every product. Millions of creators worldwide rely on HitPaw's technology to produce top-tier content with ease, making it the go-to platform for both professional and amateur content creators.
Learn more at: [OFFICIAL] HitPaw – AI Video, Photo & Audio Enhancer Solutions
ABOUT PIXPRETTY
PixPretty, developed by Tenorshare, is a professional AI portraits photo retoucher designed to help users achieve flawless, natural-looking results with ease. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence, it enables fast, one-click photo enhancement and visual refinement.
Learn more at: [OFFICIAL] Tenorshare PixPretty - Professional AI Portraits Photo Retoucher
Follow Us
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hitpaw
X (Twitter): https://x.com/HitPawofficial
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hitpawofficial/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/HitPawofficialwebsite
This release was issued through Send2Press® on behalf of the news source. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.send2press.com/.
SOURCE HitPaw. Co., Ltd
Share this article