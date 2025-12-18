HitPaw and PixPretty Launch Christmas Special Treats Campaign, Offering Free AI Portrait Editor Access and Up to 50% Off AI Creative Tools

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, HitPaw, a global leader in AI-powered creative solutions, teams up with PixPretty, an emerging AI visual creation platform, launching the HitPaw & PixPretty Christmas Special Treats campaign. This collaboration delivers genuine value to creators worldwide, combining a free AI Portrait Editor Access with exclusive discounts up to 50% off across HitPaw's lineup.

HitPaw & PixPretty Christmas Sale

Holiday Gift: Free One-Month AI Portrait Editor Access

For this Christmas collaboration, HitPaw and PixPretty are offering a limited-time holiday gift that grants users a free one-month PixPretty license. PixPretty is a professional AI portraits photo retoucher designed for high-quality enhancements, from everyday snapshots and social media photos to creative and professional portraits. With advanced AI-driven tools for facial refinement and visual enhancement, users can experience professional-grade results with no purchase required and no commitment.

Christmas Savings on HitPaw AI Creative Tools

HitPaw is offering exclusive Christmas discounts across its most popular AI products and bundles.

1. Best-Selling Single Products — 30% OFF

Upgrade your creative toolkit with HitPaw's top AI solutions:

Product for

Windows Brief

introduction 1 Year

License Perpetual

License HitPaw VikPea AI Video

Enhancer and

Generator $87.49 $306.59 HitPaw

FotorPea AI Photo

Enhancer

and Generator $79.09 $114.09 HitPaw Univd Video

Converter and

Editor $27.96 $55.96 HitPaw

VoicePea Real-time AI

Voice Changer $27.96 $46.16 HitPaw

Watermark

Remover Watermark and

Objects

Remover $13.99 $20.99

2. Bundle Deals — More Tools, Bigger Holiday Savings

HitPaw also introduces festive bundle offers:

HitPaw

Bundles Product for

Windows Disco

unt 1 Year

License Perpetual

License 2-in-1

Bundles VikPea+FotorPea 40%

OFF $142.78 $360.58 5-in-1

Bundles VikPea + Univd

+ FotorPea +

VoicePea +

Watermark

Remover 50%

OFF $168.94 $388.44

These bundles are ideal for creators, professionals, and teams looking for a complete AI-powered creative toolkit.

A Cross-Brand Celebration of AI Creativity

The HitPaw & PixPretty Christmas Special Treats campaign represents more than a seasonal promotion—it's a shared commitment to empowering creativity through AI.

This Christmas, creativity is better when shared.

ABOUT HITPAW

HitPaw is a leading innovator in the AI-powered multimedia solutions sector. Known for its cutting-edge video, image, and audio editing tools, HitPaw is dedicated to providing simplicity, efficiency, and creativity in every product. Millions of creators worldwide rely on HitPaw's technology to produce top-tier content with ease, making it the go-to platform for both professional and amateur content creators.

Learn more at: [OFFICIAL] HitPaw – AI Video, Photo & Audio Enhancer Solutions

ABOUT PIXPRETTY

PixPretty, developed by Tenorshare, is a professional AI portraits photo retoucher designed to help users achieve flawless, natural-looking results with ease. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence, it enables fast, one-click photo enhancement and visual refinement.

Learn more at: [OFFICIAL] Tenorshare PixPretty - Professional AI Portraits Photo Retoucher

