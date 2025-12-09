HitPaw VikPea Launches V5.1.0: Unveiling AI Video Generator, AI Generative Model, and Enhanced Frame Interpolation for Next-Level Video Creation

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw, a leader in AI-powered multimedia solutions, announces the launch of HitPaw VikPea V5.1.0. This release introduces groundbreaking features including the highly anticipated AI Video Generator, AI Generative Model and enhanced Frame Interpolation Model, all designed to elevate video enhancement and creative workflows.

What's New in HitPaw VikPea V5.1.0?

HitPaw VikPea V5.1.0 New Release

1. AI Video Generator

The AI Video Generator combines multiple creative models into one platform, enabling users to generate videos from text, images, or existing media. The tool continuously updates its video material library, unlocking new creative possibilities. The image-to-video feature also supports first and last-frame input for added flexibility.

Key Benefits

Access to a range of models, including Kling AI, VEO3, Hailuo, PixVerse, and Seedance

Customizable input for text-to-video, image-to-video, and creative video effects

Simple user interface for effortless content creation

Best For

Content creators, influencers, and marketers looking to generate engaging videos

Businesses seeking quick-turnaround promotional videos

Anyone exploring AI-driven video production with minimal editing skills

2. AI Generative Model

The AI Generative Model has been specifically designed to tackle ultra-low-resolution footage, especially videos below 720P. Ideal for restoring older content, such as VHS tapes and old films with improved resolution and restores fine details once deemed irreparable.

Key Benefits

Enhanced pixel restoration and noise reduction for low-res videos

Improved handling of film and VHS sources

Best For

Film restorers, archivists, and content creators working with old footage

Users seeking to restore and enhance vintage or low-res video sources

Cloud-only deployment ensures top-tier performance (free preview for first-time users)

3. Frame Interpolation Model Upgrade

The Frame Interpolation Model creates smoother, more natural motion in high-action videos, such as sports broadcasts, gaming videos, or fast-paced transitions. This update focuses on increasing the frame rate to minimize motion blur, stuttering, and ghosting effects.

Key Benefits

Smoother motion with increased frame rate

Enhanced performance in fast-moving scenes

Best For

Sports videographers, live streamers, and gamers

Creators working with high-motion footage, requiring smooth transitions

Ideal for creating action-packed content with continuous motion

Other Key Features in VikPea V5.1.0

Interface Optimization: Streamlined access to AI video generator for new and returning users.

Compatibility and Pricing

Compatible with Windows and MacOS. Try out the latest features by downloading the newest version, or subscribe starting at $43.19/month.

Take advantage of exclusive discounts on Yearly and Perpetual plans.

ABOUT HITPAW

HitPaw is a leading innovator in the AI-powered multimedia solutions sector. Known for its cutting-edge video, image, and audio editing tools, HitPaw is dedicated to providing simplicity, efficiency, and creativity in every product. Millions of creators worldwide rely on HitPaw's technology to produce top-tier content with ease, making it the go-to platform for both professional and amateur content creators.

Learn more at: About HitPaw - All Things About HitPaw

