HitPaw API is Integrated by Comfy for Professional Image and Video Enhancement to Global Creators

HitPaw. Co., Ltd

Feb 07, 2026, 19:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw, a leader in AI-powered visual enhancement solutions, announced Comfy, a global content creation platform, is integrating its image and video enhancement API. The HitPaw and Comfy integration embeds HitPaw API into Comfy's workflow, letting creators achieve pro-level visual enhancement in-platform. Blending HitPaw's AI visual processing expertise with Comfy's creator ecosystem, the partnership streamlines workflows and meets rising demand for high-quality digital visuals across digital platforms.

HitPaw Image Enhancer

Comfy integrates HitPaw Image Enhancer providing AI-powered photo enhancement, super-resolution, denoising, and generative restoration. It turns low-quality images into publish-ready visuals while preserving natural facial identity and textures.

Key Features

  • One-click portrait and scene enhancement inside Comfy
  • Dual-model face and background pipelines for natural results
  • 2x and 4x super-resolution options
  • High-fidelity enhancement for already sharp images
  • Diffusion-based generative models for extreme recovery
  • Batch processing and API access for platform workflows

HitPaw Image Enhancer Models

  • Face Clear Model 2x and 4x: Dual-model portrait upscaling with softened facial style and sharpened background details
  • Face Natural Model 2x and 4x: Texture-preserving portrait enhancement with realistic skin detail
  • General Enhance Model 2x and 4x: Super-resolution for animals, plants, architecture, and everyday scenes
  • High Fidelity Model 2x and 4x: Premium upscaling for DSLR photos, posters, and AIGC images
  • Sharp Denoise and Detail Denoise Models: 1x denoising for mobile and camera images
  • Generative Portrait and Generative Enhance Models: Diffusion-based 1x to 4x restoration for heavily compressed images

HitPaw Video Enhancer

Comfy integrates HitPaw Video Enhancer delivering frame-aware restoration and ultra HD upscaling. It supports single and multi-frame processing to enhance facial clarity, reduce artifacts, and maintain natural textures over time.

Key Features

  • Multi-frame face restoration for temporal consistency
  • Face-first pipelines that preserve identity and skin texture
  • GAN and diffusion models for defect repair and reconstruction
  • Ultra HD upscaling from HD to ultra HD
  • API support for automated and large-scale workflows

HitPaw Video Enhance Models

  • Face Soft Model: Face-optimized noise and blur reduction while retaining identity.
  • Portrait Restore Model: Multi-frame fusion to enhance facial detail with smooth frame transitions.
  • General Restore Model: GAN-based restoration for broad video scenarios.
  • Ultra HD Model: Premium upscaling that generates natural textures.
  • Generative Model: Diffusion-driven repair for low-resolution video reconstruction.

ABOUT HITPAW

HitPaw is a leading innovator in the AI-powered multimedia solutions sector. Known for its cutting-edge video, image, and audio editing tools, HitPaw is dedicated to providing simplicity, efficiency, and creativity in every product. Millions of creators worldwide rely on HitPaw's technology to produce top-tier content with ease, making it the go-to platform for both professional and amateur content creators.

Learn more at: [OFFICIAL] HitPaw – AI Video, Photo & Audio Enhancer Solutions

