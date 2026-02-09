HitPaw VikPea Unveils V5.2.0 with Revolutionary AI Portrait Models and Multimodal Video Generation

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw, a leading innovator in multimedia software solutions, today announced the release of VikPea V5.2.0, the latest update to its all-in-one AI-powered video enhancement platform. This version delivers a major upgrade with the introduction of specialized AI portrait generation and restoration models, professional-grade manual parameter controls, and the integration of the Kling O1 multimodal engine. These improvements aim to bring cinema-standard video restoration and high-end AI generation capabilities to both creative professionals and digital content enthusiasts.

HitPaw VikPea Unveils V5.2.0

What's New in HitPaw VikPea V5.2.0

1. New AI Generation (Portrait) Model for Ultra-Low-Resolution Video

HitPaw VikPea 5.2.0 introduces a new AI Generation (Portrait) model specifically optimized for restoring ultra-low-resolution videos below 720P, delivering significantly better facial reconstruction results than general restoration or standard portrait models. It is particularly effective for legacy media such as old films, VHS recordings, and heavily compressed archival footage.

2. New Portrait Restoration (Detail) Model for High-Definition Facial Videos

The newly added Portrait Restoration (Detail) model is designed for close-up and mid-shot facial enhancement in 1080P and higher-resolution videos. It excels at restoring fine texture details and facial clarity, making it ideal for refining AI-generated face videos and high-definition portrait content.

3. Advanced Parameter Controls for Professional Restoration Models

To meet the needs of advanced users, HitPaw VikPea now offers customizable parameter settings for its UHD Restoration and General Restoration models. Users can fine-tune enhancement results with professional controls including Detail, Sharpen, Denoise, Decompress, and Dehalo.

4. Cloud Export Support for Professional Models

Professional models in HitPaw VikPea 5.2.0 now support cloud-based processing and export, allowing users to generate high-quality results efficiently without consuming local system resources.

5. Kling O1 Multimodal AI Video Generation Now Available

HitPaw VikPea integrates the powerful Kling O1 model, which unifies multiple video creation tasks into a single instruction-driven workflow. It supports text-to-video, image-to-video, first-and-last-frame video generation, content addition or removal, video modification, style re-rendering, and shot extension, making it a versatile solution for creators, marketers, and social media professionals.

6. Expanded AI Video Generation Model Library

The AI video generation library has been further expanded with the addition of Kling 2.6, Pixverse 5.5, and Seedance Pro 1.0 Fast, providing users with more creative options and performance-focused models to suit a wide range of content creation scenarios.

Compatibility and Price

HitPaw VikPea is compatible with both Windows and macOS, ensuring accessibility for creators worldwide. Users can try the new features via a free trial, or purchase the full package starting from $43.19/month.

For more information: [OFFICIAL] HitPaw Video Enhancer - AI Video Enhancer

About HitPaw

HitPaw is a cutting-edge company redefining the AI editing field with innovation, creativity, efficiency, and simplicity as its core values. The company empowers millions of users worldwide with AI-powered tools for video, image, and audio editing, enhancing, and conversion. HitPaw's flagship products are trusted by content creators, marketers, and educators for their simplicity and cutting-edge technology.

To know more, visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html and https://www.hitpaw.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQwRggaotgiMcPbiCOsJeBA

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HitPawofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hitpawofficial/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/hitpawcom/

This release was issued through Send2Press® on behalf of the news source. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.send2press.com/.

SOURCE HitPaw. Co., Ltd