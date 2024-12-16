HitPaw Edimakor Delivers a Festive Treat: Christmas Event Launched with 30% Discount!

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, HitPaw Edimakor is bringing joy with its Christmas Sale by offering up to 30% off its AI-powered video editing software. Designed for both Windows and Mac users, Edimakor simplifies video creation with state-of-the-art features, making it perfect for everyone from casual creators to professionals. So don't let this opportunity slip away to level up your editing game while saving big this festive season!

What's Included in the Christmas Sale:

HitPaw Edimakor Delivers a Festive Treat

Up to 30% OFF Super Sale:

Up to 30% off from full-feature unlocking of any Edimakor Premium plan for the best options. Whether you're a newcomer to video editing or an advanced creator looking for professional features, this discount will keep it affordable without sacrificing quality.

100% Lucky Draw:

Adding to the festive spirits, HitPaw Edimakor's Christmas Event now incorporates a 100% winning situation in the lucky draw initiated. It contains exciting giveaway prizes wherein lucky draws are drawn, ranging upward to $100 on receipt of cash as a remunerative reward in themselves.

Why Choose Edimakor

HitPaw Edimakor is an all-in-one video editor powered by advanced AI.

Here are the Best AI Tools for creators:

AI Subtitle Generator:

The Subtitle Generator will make adding captioning to your videos a fast and straightforward task. With only a couple of clicks, you can add subtitles that are accurate, timely, and professionally edited to your video.

AI Video Translator:

Provide video material in any preferred language without further seeking expert services. Whether operating a tutorial, advertising or generally just being involved with content creation, this AI Video Translation tool is quite appropriate for the task.

AI Avatar with Lip-Sync:

AI Avatar lets you use extremely powerful features in the context of your videos, enabling engaging visual results that involve life-like virtual actors. It also contains an interactive function for lipsynch of an avatar according to a human's voice: ideal for presentations, courses, or webinars taken with much professionalism.

AI Video Background Remover:

This is a tool with which one can change or remove the backgrounds of a video in a very seamless way. Perfect for adding a clean finish without requiring green screens and complicated editing, it can add creative backdrops to provide a professional finish for videos-be it vlogs, business presentations, or social media.

Summing It Up

This Christmas, HitPaw Edimakor grants an unbeatable combination of innovation and savings up to 30% off plus a 100% lucky draw. Don't miss availing of the chance to unleash 100% of your fullest potential with AI-driven toolkits.

About Edimakor

HitPaw Edimakor is one of the most popular AI-powered video editors that enables creators to create professional-quality videos without hassles. With an intuitive interface and powerful features, it has become a go-to choice for modern video editing needs, whether on Windows or Mac.

HitPaw Edimakor Christmas information: https://edimakor.hitpaw.com/sales-promotion.html

Follow on social:

X/Twitter: https://twitter.com/HitpawEdimakor

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HitPawEdimakorOfficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/edimakor2024/

This release was issued through Send2Press® on behalf of the news source. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.send2press.com/.

SOURCE HitPaw. Co., Ltd