HitPaw Edimakor for Mac V2.6.0 released: AI Video Generator, STT, TTS Included

News provided by

HitPaw. Co., Ltd

02 Feb, 2024, 16:00 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw, a leading provider of multimedia solutions, proudly announces the release of HitPaw Edimakor for Mac V2.6.0, a powerful and user-friendly video editing software. The latest version brings an array of exciting features and fresh resources, solidifying its position as the preferred toolkit among content creators.

What's New about HitPaw Edimakor?

Continue Reading
HitPaw Edimakor for Mac V2.6.0 released
HitPaw Edimakor for Mac V2.6.0 released

Here's a closer look at the key highlights:

  • AI Script Generator: One exciting feature in this update is the integration of the ChatGPT interface. Simply put, users can now use the latest AI to easily create video scripts. Or, you can also create engaging video content by selecting suitable resource templates.
  • Video Download and Audio Extraction: HitPaw Edimakor now supports pasting any website link to download corresponding audio and video resources, further enriching your creative experience. Additionally, if you are unsatisfied, you are able to directly extract the desired audio from video clips.
  • Screenshot Function: The brand-new screenshot feature allows users to capture moments from videos and save them as static images, making it easy to share and showcase creative highlights.
  • Rich resources: In this update, the HitPaw team has introduced a wide range of creative elements. Now, users have access to over 300 new fonts, over 80 diverse text styles, a collection of 50 commercially licensed music tracks, and an selection of over 30 new special effects.
  • Simplified creative workflow: With HitPaw Edimakor, Mac users can not only enjoy great freedom but also further simplify the video editing process. For example, when the timeline is empty, you can directly add materials. On the other hand, the newly added switch on the timeline enables users to unbind the material from the main axis.
  • STT and TTS: Like other video editing software, HitPaw Edimakor is equipped with powerful Speech-to-Text (STT) and Text-to-Speech (TTS) functionalities. Speech-to-Text can be used to convert dialogues in videos into editable text, facilitating the creation of subtitles. Meanwhile, Text-to-Speech allows you to add audio to your videos when needed.

Compatibility and Price

HitPaw Edimakor is not only fully compatible with MacOS 10.15 or higher, but also offers a Windows version. Users can now purchase the software and enjoy a fantastic 20% discount. Compared to competitors, it is more suitable for budget-conscious Mac users.

For more price checking, please visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-video-editor-mac.html

About Edimakor

Edimakor has always been committed to unleashing individual creative potential. Over the years, the Edimakor team has assisted numerous users worldwide in turning their imagination into reality. Apart from video editing, Edimakor also provides various innovative solutions, including screen recording, photo enhancement, voice changing, AI video generation, and more.

For more information, visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/video-editor.html

Follow on social:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HitPawEdimakorOfficial

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091217221227

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HitpawEdimakor

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE HitPaw. Co., Ltd

Also from this source

Infinite Creativity: HitPaw Voice Changer 1.4.0 Now Released AI Cover Feature!

Infinite Creativity: HitPaw Voice Changer 1.4.0 Now Released AI Cover Feature!

HitPaw, a company specializing in digital multimedia solutions, has now launched HitPaw Voice Changer 1.4.0 with the exciting update of AI Cover...
HitPaw Video Enhancer V2.0.0 New Release: Major Update! Your Ultimate Solution for Video Repair & Video Enhancement

HitPaw Video Enhancer V2.0.0 New Release: Major Update! Your Ultimate Solution for Video Repair & Video Enhancement

HitPaw, a leading software company, has announced the release of HitPaw Video Enhancer Windows V2.0.0, which has provided major updates! This new...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.