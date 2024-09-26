HitPaw Edimakor Mac 3.2.4 Released: Updates Advanced AI Avatar and AI Vocal Remover

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw Edimakor Mac 3.2.4 is a powerful update, including exciting features such as AI Avatar with talking photo lip-sync and AI Vocal Remover. The new version further extends its video editing possibilities to enable users to create professional-looking videos with less effort. Whether a content creator, marketer, or educator, the array of new features opens creative freedom and will make creating stunning videos easy as never before.

AI Avatar

HitPaw Edimakor Mac 3.2.4 Released

AI Avatar helps users create and shape up talking non-static images. It animates photos by synchronizing the lip motions with the spoken text. This tool applies especially to social media content, tutorial videos, and marketing videos, which usually require more engagement.

AI Vocal Remover

AI Vocal Remover provides the ability to extract vocals from anything in audio or video format and, therefore, makes the isolation of voiceovers or the removal of unwanted background music quite easier.

The precision with which AI Vocal Remover does this offers quality retention of the remaining audio, something that is really useful both for professionals and hobbyists.

What's More in the New Version?

The HitPaw Edimakor Mac 3.2.4 update isn't just about AI Avatars and Vocal Remover; it comes packed with several additional features:

AI Video Cutout Function: Automatically detects and removes backgrounds from videos. It is highly useful for scene changes or chroma keying.

Automatically detects and removes backgrounds from videos. It is highly useful for scene changes or chroma keying. AI Beat Detection: Analyzes the music track and syncs it to video clips in order to simplify creating rhythm-based videos.

Analyzes the music track and syncs it to video clips in order to simplify creating rhythm-based videos. Optimized AI Audio Noise Reduction: Reduces background noise effectively and gives a clearer, more professional rendition of audio.

Reduces background noise effectively and gives a clearer, more professional rendition of audio. Enhanced Cropping: Crop directly in the player, making editing tasks easier.

Crop directly in the player, making editing tasks easier. Expanded Special Effects: Includes stroke effects, background glow, and portrait segmentation, allowing for more creative editing.

Includes stroke effects, background glow, and portrait segmentation, allowing for more creative editing. Stretchable Shapes: Basic shapes such as circles, rectangles, triangles, and hearts, with color stroke, and stretch capability.

Basic shapes such as circles, rectangles, triangles, and hearts, with color stroke, and stretch capability. Custom Text and Subtitle Presets: Customize your own text styles and save them for future reuse so that editing subtitles can be speedier and more efficient.

These additional features make the software an extensive solution in video editing to meet a wide range of creative needs.

Pricing & Availability

HitPaw Edimakor Mac 3.2.4 is available on the official website. Options:

1 Month ($19.95)

1 Year ($49.95)

Perpetual ($69.95)

Summary

The HitPaw Edimakor Mac 3.2.4 update brings a sea change in video editing with its advanced features such as AI Avatar and Vocal Remover, along with a host of other enhancements. This update makes video creation accessible and efficient, whether you're a beginner or a professional.

About Edimakor

HitPaw Edimakor is a state-of-the-art video treatment facility that uses AI to lighten the creative process. Among its many features, you can find an AI Subtitle Translator that automatically translates the subtitles of a video into multiple languages, a Text-to-Speech function that creates realistic voiceovers for one's videos, and an AI Video Background Remover to change video backgrounds as quickly and easily as desired.

Learn more: https://edimakor.hitpaw.com/

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE HitPaw. Co., Ltd