HitPaw Unveils HitPaw Video Converter V3.0, a Cutting-Edge Multimedia Tool

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw, a leading provider in the multimedia tool industry, is delighted to announce the highly anticipated release of HitPaw Video Converter V3.0. This latest version showcases an array of impressive features meticulously designed to enhance user efficiency and create more possibility.

Key Features of HitPaw Video Converter V3.0:

HitPaw Unveils HitPaw Video Converter V3.0

High-Quality DVD Burner:

HitPaw Video Converter V3.0 introduces a state-of-the-art DVD burning feature. Users can now effortlessly convert and burn their multimedia files onto DVDs, enabling them to create customized disc collections of their favorite videos with unparalleled ease and efficiency.

Fast Audible Converter:

With the new Audible Converter feature, which empowers users to seamlessly convert aax/aa files into mp3 and m4b formats. This functionality enables users to enjoy their favorite audiobooks on a wide range of devices, enhancing their listening experience.

YouTube Live Downloader:

HitPaw Video Converter V3.0 introduces a powerful YouTube Live Downloader, allowing users to save YouTube live streaming videos to MP4, providing users with the flexibility to enjoy their favorite live content offline at their convenience.

Compatibility and Price

HitPaw Video Converter is now compatible with Windows including Win11/10/8/7 and Mac OS Ventura. Its pricing starts from $19.95 per month, $39.95 per year, and $79.95 for the lifetime. For more information checking, you can visit:

https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-video-converter.html

About HitPaw

HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in files compressing, video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world be full of more creativity. To know more, you may visit https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html

SOURCE HitPaw. Co., Ltd