Hitting a High Note: Hard Rock Hotel Maldives Marks 30th Property in Portfolio

"Hard Rock Hotel Maldives offers the beauty and serenity of the destination perfectly paired with the lifestyle and energy that only the Hard Rock brand can deliver," said Dale Hipsh, senior vice president of Hard Rock Hotels. "We're excited to showcase the property's unique experience and signature brand amenities to locals and visitors from around the world."

Offering a variety of dining options, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives appeals to all appetites with a variety of food and beverage offerings, including the brand signature Sessions, where diners are treated to a world of contemporary flavors with indoor and outdoor seating, while The Elephant and The Butterfly presents Latin American-inspired cuisine in a picturesque oceanfront setting. Just steps away, the Hard Rock Cafe at the Marina @ CROSSROADS offers world-famous, all-American cuisine, live music, events and music memorabilia.

Inspired by local Maldivian culture, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives infuses contemporary design features with tropical architecture throughout the property, alongside regionally-inspired, authentic music memorabilia, including items from regional sensations Chun Xioa and Khun Asanee Chotikul, as well as international superstars like Shakira and Justin Timberlake. Unique to this hotel, the two-bedroom Silver Family Suite allows parents and kids to stay together in style with bunk beds and direct beach access, while the 4,950 square foot Rock Star Villa features spacious outdoor living areas, an infinity pool, a tuk-tuk bar on the terrace, panoramic ocean views and even a private boat jetty.

The hotel entices guests with an array of signature brand offerings and amenities, including The Sound of Your Stay® music program, where the mood can be set with a complimentary Crosley turntable or rock out in their room with a Fender guitar, reserved at the front desk complete with headphones for no noise complaints. There is also the revolutionary Rock Om in-room yoga program, allowing for guests to relax, refresh and find their zen. Additionally, the property offers a Rock Shop® selling all brand merchandise, and a Roxity Kids Club® and Teen Spirit® Club for guests ages three -17, as well as a full-service Rock Spa®, featuring Rhythm & Motion® – the world's first fully immersive music-centric spa menu utilizing amplified vibrations, pressures and patterns, as the foundation of its treatments. This groundbreaking experience takes guests on a rhythmic massage journey — bass vibrations ripple through the massage table as treble beats come from above, sending pulses through the body and leaving guests feeling energized and invigorated.

Through music appreciation and an imaginative environment, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos delivers products for the varied aspects of life — work, play and personal sanctuary. For more information or to book a stay at any of the Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos, visit hardrockhotels.com.

About Hard Rock®:

With venues in 74 countries spanning 248 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About CROSSROADS Maldives

CROSSROADS Maldives, a multi-island integrated leisure and entertainment project, redefines holidays in the Maldives and transforms the Greater Malé Region. Accessible in just 15 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport, Singha Estate's groundbreaking CROSSROADS project spans a 7km-long lagoon and nine islands and is the largest integrated resort in the Indian Ocean. The project features a luxurious 30-berth yacht marina, 11,000 square metres of retail space, world-class facilities such as Café del Mar beach club, Hard Rock Cafe, Junior Beach Club and Camp, Maldives Discovery Centre and CROSSROADS Event Hall, plus eight resorts including Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton. Find SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton on Instagram at @saiilagoonmaldives. Find Hard Rock Hotel Maldives on Facebook and Instagram at @hrhmaldives, SAii Lagoon Maldives at @SAiiLagoonMaldives.

