Hitting the Reset Button: The Changing Dynamics of Recruitment and Retention Examined in New Report from CompTIA

"What is needed is a comprehensive examination of how companies are preparing, recruiting and retaining employees," Thibodeaux continued. "That includes reimagining educational models to keep pace with new skills requirements; modernizing outdated evaluation and hiring criteria; recruiting from the full pool of available workers; and putting people in positions that make the best use of their skills and talent."

CompTIA identifies five key trends shaping today's workforce and learning landscape.

Employers and Workers Negotiate a Great Resetting of Expectations on Both Sides Talent Pipeline Deficiencies Highlight the Need for Human Infrastructure Investment More Employers Drop Four-Year Degree Requirement in Favor of Skills-based Hiring Cracking the Durable Skills Code Requires New Approaches HR Strives to Balance Data-driven and People-driven Approaches to Talent Management

HR executives expect to devote more attention and resources to reskilling and upskilling current employees. More than six in ten believe increasing the skills of existing staff will offset the need for outside hiring and enhance the organization's retention strategy.

Adoption of skills-based hiring practices continues to trend upward. Support for eliminating or relaxing four-year degree requirements in hiring increased from 76% in 2021 to 85% this year. Relaxing degree requirements could contribute to a lessening of the practice of "overspecing" – specifying more skills and credentials than are necessary to fill a particular job. The result is a job description that few, if any, candidates are qualified for. Awareness of overspecing is growing, though the CompTIA survey finds a surprising 39% of HR professionals are unfamiliar with the concept.

For IT hiring, 76% of respondents say professional certifications are a factor and 47% expect certifications to become even more important as a candidate evaluation tool. Currently 45% of organizations report using a skills framework to provide structure around recruiting and developing their tech workforces. Another 36% are exploring the idea.

Two-thirds of HR professionals expect to place greater emphasis on durable skills, also referred to as soft skills. They cite several reasons for doing so – developing well-rounded employees with more career growth potential; creating an environment of innovation and collaborative problem-solving; and building a strong, healthy corporate culture are examples.

"These skills hold their value and relevance throughout a career, whatever changes in technology, industry or business models might come along," said Amy Kardel, senior vice president, strategic workforce relations, at CompTIA.

CompTIA's "Workforce and Learning Trends" report is based on a survey of 587 U.S. HR and L&D professionals across a range of industry sectors and company sizes conducted in January 2022. Qualitative interviews with L&D experts and other sources provided additional content. The full report is available at https://www.comptia.org/content/research/workforce-and-learning-trends-2022.

