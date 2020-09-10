HitTrax Partners With Athletes Unlimited's Inaugural Softball League

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HitTrax proudly announces a partnership with Athletes Unlimited Softball to support its inaugural season which will be played at Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont, Illinois from August 29 – September 28.

As a result of the partnership, HitTrax will become the official batting cage technology of the league and be included in the Athletes Unlimited Innovation Lab, a space created to offer athletes regular access to cutting edge validated scientific assessments and evidence-based prescriptions to reduce injuries and optimize performance both on and off the field.

Athletes Unlimited Softball will feature 56 of the world's most elite softball stars, including 19 Olympians from the United States, Canada, Mexico and Italy. All 30 games will be covered live on ESPN, CBS Sports Net and the Olympic Channel.

"We could not be more excited about our partnership with Athletes Unlimited," said Elena Bowman, HitTrax's Head of Fastpitch. "At the core of our company is innovation, which aligns directly with the mission of AU. They are redefining the world of women's professional sports by thinking outside the box to invigorate fans, support players and change the game for generations to come. A type of innovation that we endorse entirely and strive to deliver in HitTrax."

Athletes Unlimited leagues will feature a range of scoring innovations to bring athletes and fans a unique and intense version of the sport. Individual athletes will earn points based on both team wins and individual performance and become the champions in team sports. Points can be earned on every play and the leaderboard will change constantly. In addition, the teams will change each week, with the top four athletes in the standings serving as captains and drafting their teams. At the end of the five-week season, the player with the most points will be crowned as individual champion.

About Athletes Unlimited

Athletes Unlimited is a new model of pro sports where athletes are decision-makers and individual players are champions of team sports. We literally change the game with faster play, and a new draft and team rosters every week, delivering next-level competition and engagement in which every moment counts. Beginning in 2020 with women's softball and following with women's volleyball with other sports to follow soon thereafter, Athletes Unlimited will build the next generation of both athletes and fans.

About InMotion Systems

InMotion Systems, LLC is the developer of HitTrax, a game-changing system for baseball and softball training and entertainment. HitTrax brings a uniquely engaging experience while serving as a high-tech data collection center focused on player engagement and performance improvement. HitTrax systems are deployed worldwide at baseball/softball training facilities, MLB player development centers, educational institutions, LBE (location based entertainment) venues, and retail locations.

