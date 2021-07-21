Hive launches a collaborative note taking and task management app for Zoom

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Hive , the productivity platform provider, announced the launch of Hive Notes , a collaborative note taking and task management app for Zoom Video Communications that delivers an embedded experience within Zoom Meetings.

The free-to-use Hive Notes app is now available in the Zoom App Marketplace, which hosts 1,400+ third-party integrations that extend the power of Zoom's industry-leading video-first unified communications platform.

"With the launch of Hive Notes for Zoom, we're bringing a missing piece to the virtual meeting puzzle - the ability to take actionable next steps from your meetings," said John Furneaux, Hive co-founder and CEO. "Hive Notes turn Zoom video meetings into engaging affairs where everyone comes prepared, is empowered to contribute ideas and leaves with clear next steps. It's the most natural way of getting work done in meetings."

Hive Notes automatically sync with calendar events that are linked to Zoom Meetings. The meeting organizer can use Notes to create an agenda and share it with attendees prior to a meeting for better team collaboration.

During the meeting, attendees can co-edit a Note in real time and turn any talking point into an actionable task with a single click. Tasks can be assigned to owners with due dates, and their progress can be updated directly in the Note. After the meeting, Notes can be also shared externally via email for added visibility.

Hive customer Jennifer Estremera, Deputy Managing Partner at Reichman Jorgensen, commented on the launch: "The ability to use Hive Notes directly in Zoom opens up a whole new frontier for our law firm. We already use Hive to manage our cases, and we use Zoom to schedule our internal team meetings and external meetings with clients. Hive Notes for Zoom will let us work on our existing projects when meeting as a team, and easily share case updates and real-time notes when meeting with clients."

Hive Notes for Zoom also offer:

Templates for meeting notes

Media-rich editing and in-note commenting

Threaded entries for recurring meeting

Private notes section

Seamless integration with Hive's productivity and collaboration platform

"We are excited to team up with Hive as we launch our Zoom Apps. Hive Notes will give our users a brand new way to collaborate and take notes in Zoom Meetings, aligning with our vision to make people efficient before, during and after a meeting," said Ross Mayfield, Product Lead - Zoom Apps & Integrations.

About Zoom Apps

In-product Zoom Apps enable a seamless experience for using your preferred apps within Zoom, before, during and after a meeting. Boost meeting productivity with apps for file sharing, project management, whiteboarding, and more. Zoom Apps inspire collaboration and foster engagement by enabling meeting participants to execute in real-time, and get more out of meetings.

About Hive

Headquartered in New York, Hive is the productivity and collaboration platform provider helping teams of all sizes move faster. Hive customers include teams at Anthem, Comcast, Electronic Arts and Toyota. The company raised funding from leading venture capital firms Rembrandt Venture Partners, Tribeca Venture Partners, Comcast Ventures and Vocap Investment Partners.

