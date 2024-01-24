Hive Launches Global Partner Program, Empowering Collaborative Workflows Worldwide

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Hive , the leading productivity platform for high-performing teams, announces the launch of its Global Partner Program. This global initiative marks an important milestone for Hive, as the company expands its reach and strengthens its commitment to empowering collaborative workflows for organizations around the world.

The Hive Global Partner Program will build a vibrant ecosystem of strategic partnerships with service providers and technology companies who share Hive's vision of seamless team collaboration. By tapping into the partners' workflow expertise, Hive customers will be able to supercharge their workflow processes, enhance tool connectivity, and empower their team to reach new creative heights.

As a partner within the Hive Global Partner Program, participants will have access to a wide range of exclusive incentives and resources to support their success. These include comprehensive training and certification programs, dedicated partner managers, joint marketing initiatives, and sales enablement tools, all designed to empower partners to better serve their customers and drive business growth.

"The Hive Global Partner Program is central to expanding our global footprint and ensuring that we are well-positioned to meet the needs of our growing customer base," said John Furneaux, co-founder and CEO of Hive. "We strongly believe in the power of collaboration and are thrilled to join forces with a diverse network of partners who share our commitment to streamlining workflows and driving productivity."

With its versatile suite of project management tools that seamlessly integrate with popular productivity apps including Google Suite, Microsoft Teams and Slack, Hive provides a unified platform for teams to collaborate effectively, manage projects and streamline workflows.

Hive stands out amongst its counterparts as the world's only democratically-built software platform, with its users dictating the product development roadmap by voting on the most relevant features. Last month the company unveiled the Hive Adoption Guarantee to offer customers a risk-free implementation of its productivity platform and accelerate their time to value. Hive guarantees that within 90 days, 100% of initial user groups will be trained and using Hive actively – or the company will refund a full three-month subscription value.

"We're excited to join forces with Hive and deliver results for our customers faster than ever before" said Michelle Watkins, Founder & Managing Partner of Global PMO. "By combining our company's expertise in project management optimization with Hive's powerful productivity platform, we will help our customers achieve their business goals in the most time and cost-efficient way."

The Hive Global Partner Program is now open for applications and is led by Josh Steinberg, who recently joined Hive as Director of Partnerships after previously leading Global Partner Programs at Airtable and Google. To explore partnership opportunities and join forces with Hive, please visit hive.com/partners or get in touch with our partner team at [email protected] .

Founded in New York City, Hive is the world's first democratically-built project management and productivity platform helping teams of all sizes move faster and collaborate better from anywhere. Hive customers include Dish Network, Electronic Arts and Toyota. The company raised funding from leading Venture Capital firms Rembrandt Venture Partners, Tribeca Venture Partners, Comcast Ventures, Vocap Investment Partners and Zoom Technology.

