HiveAuto, Inc. Appoints Victor Young to Board of Directors, Strengthening Dealer Alignment and Automotive Strategy

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HiveAuto, Inc., the company behind Slydyn, a consumer-centric technology that enables drivers to compare availability and book dealership service digitally, today announced the appointment of Victor Young to its Board of Directors, where he will serve as a Strategic Advisor to the company.

Victor Young

A proven automotive leader and former operator within the Morgan Automotive Group, Young has built and overseen a portfolio of high-performing dealerships, including Lamborghini Sarasota, BMW of Sarasota, Land Rover Ocala, Jaguar Ocala, and MINI Cooper Wesley Chapel. His involvement brings deep dealer-side insight and operational expertise as Slydyn continues expanding across dealer networks nationwide.

In addition to his board role, Young is an investor in HiveAuto, Inc. and brings decades of entrepreneurial and operational leadership across automotive, technology, sports, and service industries.

Young is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Future Fortified Technologies, a crisis-resiliency and disaster-relief company focused on strengthening communities through scalable, technology-driven solutions. He is also the Founder and CEO of Global Metropolis Investments (GMI), a venture capital firm focused on backing entrepreneurs and operators with proven execution capability and industry credibility. Through GMI, Young provides both capital and hands-on strategic guidance to help portfolio companies scale efficiently and sustainably.

He currently serves as Chairman of The Moffitt Medical Group at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida.

"Victor brings real operational depth from inside the dealership world. He understands the challenges dealers face and the solutions they actually need," said Kimberly M Cowan, President of Slydyn. "As we continue building a platform that simplifies service booking for both dealers and drivers, his perspective and strategic involvement are invaluable."

"Victor brings a level of strategic rigor that's critical at this stage of our growth," said Charles R. Campbell, CEO of HiveAuto, Inc. "His experience as both an operator and investor strengthens our board and reinforces the long-term accountability we're building into the company."

As a Strategic Advisor, Young will work closely with Slydyn's leadership team on product evolution, dealer engagement, and long-term growth strategy.

"Slydyn is solving a real problem with clarity and momentum," said Victor Young. "The platform aligns with how consumers expect to book today while pushing the industry toward a more modern, connected service experience. I'm excited to support the team as they scale."

About Slydyn

Slydyn is the fastest way to compare and book dealership car service. With real-time availability, upfront pricing, and no phone calls required, Slydyn gives drivers control over their car care experience in under 60 seconds.

Media Contact

Marketing Team

[email protected]

www.slydyn.com

SOURCE HiveAuto, Inc.