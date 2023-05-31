HIVERY's AI Uncovers Latent Shopper Insights, Gains Industry Recognition, and Drives Category Growth for Clients

News provided by

HIVERY

31 May, 2023, 08:34 ET

Is Turning Store-Level Data into Actionable Insights the Next Big Thing in Assortment Planning?

SYDNEY, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HIVERY has been garnering recognition in the retail technology sector, making significant appearances on Fast Company's list of the World's Most Innovative Companies, CB Insights' Retail Tech 100, and Gartner's reports. The secret behind this success? A unique blend of proprietary AI and operations research techniques, transforming store-level data into actionable insights for retailers and CPG category management brands and marketing teams.

Continue Reading
Unveiling Latent Shopper Insights To Drive New Incremental Category Growth
Unveiling Latent Shopper Insights To Drive New Incremental Category Growth

Traditional consumer research methods, including primary customer research and shopper insight panel data, often fail to deliver actionable business insights. They might answer the "who" and "why" of shopping behavior but frequently stumble on the "what" to do in stores. The task is further complicated when consumers aren't entirely truthful, omit crucial information, or when the consumer and the shopper are two different entities. This, in effect, complements "who" and "why" approaches and now, with AI, provides the "what" to do in stores.

HIVERY is helping the retail industry by addressing these challenges in ways not possible before. The company's technology has earned them a prominent spot in Gartner's report, highlighting the significance of customer-oriented, bespoke store assortments and localized space planning in the future of category management and hyperlocal retailing. With recommendations executed in stores, retail, and CPG clients' experience, on average, 5% category growth.

At HIVERY, the guiding principle is that data has a better idea. By harnessing the power of store-level data, HIVERY is assisting retailers and CPG manufacturers in making superior decisions, and optimizing locally relevant product assortments, effectively merchandised and operationally efficient. This approach fosters transparent, data-driven retailer-supplier collaboration.

The accolades and recognition HIVERY has recently received affirm its store-level approach's effectiveness. By decoding store-level data to identify latent shopper segments and inform retailers and CPG category management brands' strategies, HIVERY is paving the way for the future of retail.

About HIVERY:
HIVERY is a pioneer of next-generation hyper-local retail assortment strategy simulation & optimization solutions. HIVERY was founded on the vision that Data Has A Better Idea™ - and we're working with our clients to uncover its full potential. For more information, visit www.hivery.com.

Contact:
Frank Chamaki
0409213683
[email protected]

SOURCE HIVERY

Also from this source

HIVERY Recognized in 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Intelligent Virtual Store Design Applications Report

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.