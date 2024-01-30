HIVERY Curate 1.0 is Democratizing AI for Brands & Retailers

HIVERY Unveils New Self-Service, AI-Powered Assortment Strategy Platform.

SYDNEY, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HIVERY, a leading provider of AI-powered assortment and planogram generation, has unveiled its latest breakthrough – Curate 1.0. HIVERY is opening up its cutting-edge technology with this release, allowing customers to harness its AI capabilities for more effective assortments and planograms.

The launch of Curate 1.0 introduces an intuitive and user-friendly SaaS experience, reshaping how businesses wield data science. No longer dependent on consultants or mysterious black-box services, customers can now take control of their data-driven strategies.

HIVERY Curate 1.0 is an intuitive and user-friendly Retail Assortment Strategy SaaS platform platform Meet HIVERY Curate 1.0 - an intuitive and user-friendly SaaS experience, reshaping how businesses wield data science & AI.

HIVERY redefined assortment strategy and planning standards with AI, uncovering billions in additional revenue opportunities for their customers. Curate 1.0, a result of deep product research and development, simplifies access to their platform and accelerates value creation, democratizing powerful AI models.

Jason Hosking, CEO & Co-founder of HIVERY, said, "When we first disrupted the industry with our approach to assortment, it was about more than just technology; it was about empowering businesses with actionable strategies. With Curate 1.0, we're taking a significant leap forward, enabling users to dive in and engage with the platform directly, ensuring rapid access to insights and strategies. It's all about delivering value swiftly and simply."

Curate 1.0 introduces new functionality and features, marking a comprehensive shift to SaaS. Users can contextualize assortment changes with AI, an industry-first feature. The platform offers dynamic, interactive planograms and predictive KPIs, supporting retailers and CPG brands in navigating the complexities of retail assortment and portfolio optimization at both strategic and tactical levels.

Ian Goodwin, Chief Product Officer at HIVERY, emphasizes, "HIVERY Curate is more than just a tool; it's an AI-equipped strategic partner that empowers users across the organization with critical business insights."

Advanced assortment simulations on the platform empower users to explore portfolio assortment and category scenarios, discover brand and product insights, strategize effective distribution for new items, and maximize core brand revenues while considering incrementality and demand transfer impacts.

HIVERY remains committed to enhancing Curate 1.0 with additional SaaS capabilities slated for release in the coming months. Hosking says, "We are laser focused on empowering our customers through simple and intuitive access to our powerful AI engine. Curate 1.0 is just the beginning."

Goodwin adds, "As a SaaS offering, users can analyze store-item demand transfer, predict financial impacts of space and assortment changes, explore days of supply scenarios, simulate new item performance and portfolio impact, and visualize their strategy on the planogram independently."

Curate 1.0 sets a new standard in retail strategy. It's changing the game for Retailers and CPG brands. Sign up at hivery.com/testdrive to experience it firsthand.

About HIVERY

HIVERY is a multi-award winner and pioneer of next-generation assortment strategy simulation technologies powered by sophisticated AI algorithms. Our technologies unlock the promise of hyper-local retailing by unleashing the power of your retail data.

HIVERY was founded on the vision that Data Has A Better Idea™ - and we're working with our clients to uncover its full potential. For more information, visit www.hivery.com

Contact:

Frank Chamaki

0409213683

[email protected]

SOURCE HIVERY