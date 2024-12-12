Hixny Achieves Status as First HRSN Validated Data Stream by NCQA

With the New York Health Equity Reform 1115 Waiver Amendment going live January 1,

this marks a significant accomplishment for New York's lead health information exchange.

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hixny, New York's cutting-edge health information exchange (HIE), became the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA)'s first validated data stream specifically focused on health-related social needs data (HRSN). With New York's Health Equity Reform (NYHER) 1115 Waiver Amendment set to go live January 1, the timing of the announcement is perfect.

"We've evolved in the twenty-five years since hospitals and health plans in New York came together and created Hixny," said Mark McKinney, Hixny's CEO, "but our focus has remained steady: identify emerging data needs in the healthcare community and find a solution for delivery. Having a first-in-the-nation HRSN data stream validated by NCQA demonstrates our commitment. We are very proud."

NCQA evaluates data streams from the point of ingestion through output of CCD files, ensuring standards and protocols are met and the information provided from the original source accurately reflects that reported for use as standard supplemental data for Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) measures and other quality programs. For those connected to or participating with Hixny, this means they can be confident the HRSN data they are viewing is accurate and trusted to boost value-based care.

"NCQA's Data Aggregator Validation program helps identify clinical data that can be trusted and sets a high bar for how the data are managed," said NCQA President, Margaret E. O'Kane. "We are excited that organizations like Hixny are working to improve trust in clinical data and help ensure the data's accuracy and broader usability."

McKinney echoed O'Kane's observation of the data steam's broader usability. "Hixny is committed to making the right thing to do for patients, the easy thing. And getting patients help with things that are outside the scope of clinical care but undeniably impact health is one of those things we are helping make easy."





Providers and participants that are connected to Hixny have access to the HIE's snapshot, a patient record view that surfaces the most relevant and actionable data available on their patient at the point of care, within existing electronic health records (EHR) workflows. The snapshot's capabilities include the CMS-approved Accountable Health Community (ACH) HRSN screening tool. If the screening reveals an unmet need, without leaving Hixny's snapshot, providers can refer their patient for help from a community-based organization or social services.

"As always, we're ahead of the curve when it comes to giving the healthcare community what they need," said McKinney. "While everyone is figuring out how success will be measured against the new standards, we have become the first to deliver accurate, dependable HRSN data."

About Hixny

Hixny is the nonprofit electronic health information exchange (HIE) serving Eastern New York. Its secure technology allows healthcare consumers and providers to access health records in real time, focusing on collaboration to innovate, integrate and transform data into simple and actionable solutions. We make it easier to enhance patient, provider and community experiences, and improve outcomes, value and health equity.

