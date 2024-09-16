HJF Announces Heroes of Military Medicine Honorees to be Recognized in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc. (HJF) is pleased to announce the 2024 honorees of the Heroes of Military Medicine - San Antonio Awards.

HJF President and CEO and retired Army Major General Joseph Caravalho, Jr., M.D.

This unique event brings together top military leaders, medical researchers, practitioners, and grateful citizens to salute those who have made exceptional contributions to military medicine. With the support of generous sponsors, including the Title Sponsor, TriWest Healthcare Alliance, the event will recognize exceptional military medical talent serving in and around the greater San Antonio area, benefiting both its civilian and military communities.

The 2024 Heroes of Military Medicine Award San Antonio Honorees are:

Emcee, Mr. Ernie Zuniga, former news anchor and advocate for nonprofits throughout the San Antonio area, will be presenting the 2024 Hero of Military Medicine awards. Read Mr. Zuniga's full bio on the HMM San Antonio webpage.

"We at HJF are extremely proud to recognize and honor outstanding men and women committed to advancing military medicine," said Joseph Caravalho, Jr., M.D., HJF President and CEO and retired Army Major General. "Equally important, the exceptional San Antonio medical community generates an unmatched environment that yields the very best in medical care and focused research that benefits warfighters, veterans, and civilians alike."

The 2024 Heroes of Military Medicine Awards will take place on October 17, 2024, at the Red Berry Estate, 856 Gembler Road, San Antonio, Texas.

About HJF:

The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc. (HJF) is a Congressionally authorized global nonprofit organization with the mission to advance military medicine. HJF's scientific, administrative, and program operations services empower investigators, clinicians, and medical researchers worldwide to make discoveries in all areas of medicine. Since 1983, HJF has been a trusted and responsive link between the military medical community, federal and private partners, and the millions of warfighters, veterans, and civilians who benefit from military medicine. For more information, visit www.hjf.org.

