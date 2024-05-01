HKA announces new Chief Financial Officer, Lydia Brown

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HKA, the leading global consultancy in risk mitigation, dispute resolution, expert witness, and litigation support services, announces today that it has appointed Lydia Brown as its new Partner and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), based in the firm's New York City office.

Lydia will replace Atul Patel, who will be retiring from HKA later this year after seven years with the firm. She will become a member of the board and join the Partner group. Atul, who has been a cornerstone of HKA since its carveout from Hill International in 2017, will remain with the business in the coming months to ensure a successful handover.

Lydia has over 30 years of experience in the professional services industry, particularly in the engineering, software, and technology sectors. She brings extensive leadership experience and a proven capability to drive global financial operations in both private equity-backed and public companies.

Prior to joining HKA, Lydia was CFO of digital engineering company Ness Digital Engineering, which boasted 4,000 employees in the United States, India, and Eastern Europe. A Certified Public Accountant (New York), Lydia began her career at Price Waterhouse (PwC) and has held senior finance positions at Capgemini, Aricent, and Hearst Television.

HKA's CEO, Renny Borhan, welcomed Lydia and paid tribute to the significant contribution of her predecessor: "I am delighted to welcome a finance leader of Lydia's caliber who will help us continue to deliver on our growth strategy and financial targets. She is a strong addition to the board with a proven track record of partnering with colleagues to drive growth and measurable results. Lydia has led multiple private equity investment transactions and has significant experience with M&A diligence and post-merger integrations."

Renny thanked Atul Patel for his "outstanding leadership and support" since the creation of HKA in 2017. "Atul has achieved remarkable milestones at HKA and has helped drive our strategic success, improving our commercial operations and achieving our financial targets. He played a pivotal role in navigating two private equity cycles, and his leadership has guided us through numerous acquisitions and their integration. He leaves behind a legacy of financial acumen and strategic leadership."

"I am delighted to join HKA, a brand that has grown significantly over the last seven years. I look forward to working with colleagues around the world as we continue to build a highly successful and profitable consulting business, serving our clients' needs worldwide." Lydia Brown, Partner, Chief Financial Officer

