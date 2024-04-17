H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery is one of the Top 10 ellacor Procedure Providers

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery is proud to announce its recognition as one of the Top 25 ellacor Procedure Providers in the nation by Cytrellis. This recognition showcases our commitment to excellence and innovation in providing state-of-the-art aesthetic technology to patients.

H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery is dedicated to exceeding patient expectations and achieving best-in-class results. Ellacor is a revolutionary treatment that sets a new standard in non-surgical facial rejuvenation to remove wrinkles and excess skin. It's a unique, minimally invasive way to improve age-related changes in the face and other areas without surgery.

"Ellacor has been a valuable tool for our patients at H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery. We have been able to fill a void and treat skin laxity in areas that previously did not have a non-surgical option. Now we can improve skin laxity of the face, neck, abdomen, legs, and arms in a minimally invasive fashion. Our goal at all our H/K/B locations is to provide our patients with the premier aesthetic solutions," said Dr. Gaurav Bharti, co-owner and founder at H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery.

"Moreover, we are thrilled to announce the expansion of ellacor services to our Chapel Hill, North Carolina practice this April," said Dr. Bharti. "This strategic decision reflects our commitment to making advanced aesthetic solutions accessible to a wider audience, further empowering individuals in the Triangle to achieve their desired aesthetic goals."

About H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery:

H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery is a leading provider of medical aesthetics services, dedicated to helping patients achieve their aesthetic goals with advanced treatments and personalized care. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, we strive to exceed patient expectations and deliver exceptional results.

For more information about our award-winning services and the exclusive technology we offer, please visit hkbsurgery.com or contact us at 704-659-9000.

