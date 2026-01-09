HKC Corporation Captures Global Attention at CES 2026 with Next-Generation Display Technologies

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HKC Corporation drew significant and sustained attention at the 2026 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2026), as its booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center emerged as one of the most active destinations on the show floor. Under its global brand theme, "Powering the Next Era of Play & Creation," HKC presented a comprehensive display technology portfolio spanning professional creation, immersive gaming, and esports.

HKC Corporation Showcases Advanced Display Innovations at CES 2026

At the core of the HKC showcase was the M10 Ultra, the world's first monitor featuring RGB MiniLED backlighting. The M10 Ultra offers UHD resolution with dual refresh modes up to 165Hz and 330Hz, peak HDR brightness of up to 1600 nits, and support for BT.2020, DCI-P3, Adobe RGB, and sRGB color spaces. Live demonstrations of its precise light and color co-control performance attracted continuous interest from professional creators and high-end gaming audiences. Also on display was the M9 Pro, HKC's first 5K AI gaming monitor, combining 5K resolution, MiniLED backlighting, Fast IPS technology, and AI-powered AIPQ image optimization to support advanced creative and gaming workflows. Additional models, including the UG27DU, GS27UKP, and UG25SF, further highlighted HKC's strength across ultra-high refresh rate, OLED, and competitive esports displays.

Under the KOORUI brand, multiple OLED products generated strong hands-on engagement. Key exhibits included the S4941XO 49-inch ultra-wide OLED monitor with DQHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, the S3241XO 4K 240Hz OLED monitor designed for both gaming and professional creation, and the X7 Plus QD-OLED display, delivering immersive visuals and ultra-fast response performance.

ANTGAMER's esports zone attracted broad attention, showcasing the ANT275PQ Ultra with switchable QHD/540Hz and HD/1080Hz modes, the world's first 1080Hz display, alongside the ANT275ZQE OLED dual-mode monitor and the world's first 750Hz gaming monitor, ANT257PF. Live gameplay demos engaged professional players and media.

Throughout CES 2026, HKC's booth welcomed buyers and partners from multiple overseas markets, with ongoing on-site discussions reflecting strong commercial interest. Through its prominent presence at CES 2026, HKC Corporation continues to strengthen its position in advancing global display innovation.

