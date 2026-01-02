NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HKC Corporation has confirmed its participation in the 2026 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2026), taking place from January 6 to 9, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). Visitors can find HKC Corporation at Booth No. 30739 in South Hall 1, where the company will present its latest breakthroughs in display technology designed for professional creation, immersive gaming, and esports applications.

HKC Corporation Showcases Advanced Display Innovations at CES 2026

Driven by its global vision, "Powering the Next Era of Play & Creation," HKC Corporation continues to advance display performance through innovations in panel engineering, backlight systems, and intelligent image processing. At CES 2026, HKC Corporation will introduce a comprehensive product lineup spanning its three core brands — HKC, KOORUI, and ANTGAMER. Each brand addresses distinct usage scenarios and performance demands, together demonstrating HKC's full-spectrum capabilities across creation, gaming, and competitive esports.

HKC: Advancing Display Technology for Creation and High-End Gaming

A key highlight of the HKC showcase is the global debut of the HKC M10 Ultra, the world's first monitor featuring RGB MiniLED backlighting. Equipped with 1,596 physical dimming zones and 4,788 RGB color control zones, the M10 Ultra achieves precise coordination of light and color. It delivers wide color gamut coverage across sRGB, DCI-P3, Adobe RGB, and BT.2020, with peak brightness reaching up to 1,600 nits. Designed for 3A game developers and professional creators, the M10 Ultra represents a major breakthrough in monitor backlighting technology.

KOORUI: Expanding Immersion for Simulation Gaming

KOORUI will present the S4941XO, a 49-inch OLED ultra-wide monitor featuring DQHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. The expansive screen format and high refresh performance are tailored for racing and simulation gaming. In addition, KOORUI will unveil multiple monitors addressing a wide range of gaming and creative use cases.

ANTGAMER: Pushing the Limits of Esports Performance

Building on the mid-year launch of the ANT257PF 750Hz FAST TN panel monitor, ANTGAMER introduces a new flagship product at CES 2026 — the ANT275PQ Ultra. This model is the world's highest-refresh-rate QHD LCD monitor, based on an IPS HMO panel. It supports up to 1080Hz in HD mode and integrates AI-powered image processing to deliver extreme-speed performance for competitive FPS gaming.

HKC Corporation welcomes global media, industry partners, and gaming enthusiasts to visit Booth 30739 in South Hall 1 at CES 2026.

