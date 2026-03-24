HKeyBio Launches HKEY-NHP-onChip™ 1.1: World's First NHP In Vitro Model for Autoimmune and Allergic Diseases

The integrated organ-on-chip platform offers 10–100x cost efficiency and 80% reduction in animal use, bridging the gap between preclinical NHP research and human clinical success.

SUZHOU, China, SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HKeyBio, a global leading CRO specializing in preclinical and translational research for autoimmune and allergic diseases, today officially announced the launch of its HKEY-NHP-onChip™ 1.1 platform — the world's first non-human primate (NHP) in vitro model system dedicated to autoimmune and allergic diseases.

The platform integrates non-human primate-derived organoids, organ-on-chip technologies, and immune–tissue co-culture systems, successfully enabling a strategic transition from traditional in vivo animal studies to high-throughput in vitro research.

According to data published in Nature Reviews Drug Discovery (2024), the development of new drugs for autoimmune diseases typically takes 10–15 years, with an average cost of approximately $2.6 billion. Model selection during the preclinical stage plays a critical role in downstream translational success.

While maintaining the high translational value of NHP models, the HKEY-NHP-onChip™ 1.1 platform reduces single-experiment costs by 10–100×, providing innovative biotech companies with a breakthrough solution that balances scientific rigor and capital efficiency.

Market Pain Point: Structural Gap in NHP In Vitro Models

Drug development for autoimmune and allergic diseases has long faced a structural bottleneck.

According to the PhRMA 2024 industry report, the global autoimmune disease drug market is projected to grow from $145 billion in 2024 to $218 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 7.1%. However, drug development success rates continue to decline:

Rodent models differ significantly from human disease mechanisms. FDA data indicate that approximately 90% of drug candidates fail during clinical trials, with insufficient predictive power of preclinical models being a major factor.

High cost of NHP in vivo models: the procurement cost of a single cynomolgus monkey exceeds RMB 100,000, and a typical pharmacology study requires 20–50 animals.

High inter-individual variability: coefficient of variation (CV) of traditional in vivo studies typically ranges from 30–50%, affecting data reliability.

"When we evaluated current market offerings, we identified a clear disconnect," said the CSO of HKeyBio. "Generic organoid companies lack NHP resources and autoimmune/allergy disease expertise; traditional CROs lack organoid and organ-on-chip technologies; and organ-chip startups often lack deep disease biology understanding. HKEY-NHP-onChip™ 1.1 was designed to bridge this gap — serving as both a natural extension of our existing NHP in vivo models and a bridge toward broader human disease applications."

Core Platform Architecture: A Three-Dimensional Integrated Design

Dimension 1: NHP-Derived In Vitro Model System

Built on more than 10,000 in vivo experiments accumulated over the past decade, HKeyBio has established standardized NHP-derived in vitro models:

Cynomolgus monkey organoids, including intestinal organoids (>85% differentiation success rate), skin organoids (14–21 day culture cycle), airway organoids, and additional tissue models

NHP organ-on-chip systems simulating intestinal permeability, lung epithelial-immune interactions, and skin microenvironment

NHP co-culture systems integrating immune cells (T cells, B cells, mast cells, myeloid cells) with full tissue reconstruction of skin, lung, and intestinal environments

Dimension 2: Human Disease Modeling Platform

The platform simultaneously establishes human in vitro disease models in collaboration with leading hospitals including Ruijin Hospital affiliated with Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine and Shanxi Provincial People's Hospital, enabling cross-species validation.

Dimension 3: In Vivo–In Vitro Data Mapping and Validation

The platform has established a unique cross-validation system covering 12 diseases including asthma, COPD, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and multiple sclerosis, improving predictive reliability.

Coverage of Four Major Disease Areas: First 12 Disease Models Launched

According to Evaluate Pharma 2024, these disease areas represent core directions in autoimmune and allergic drug development. Targeted therapies such as IL-4Rα, IL-23/IL-17, and JAK inhibitors generated combined global sales exceeding $35 billion in 2023.

Scientific Value and Commercial Advantages

10–100× cost reduction

60–80% reduction in animal use

Variability reduced from 30–50% to 15–25%

Single-cell resolution mechanistic insights

10–100× throughput increase

Predictive accuracy improved to 75–82%

"HKeyBio has accumulated deep disease biology insights and extensive in vivo data assets in NHP autoimmune and allergic disease models," commented Professor Huili Lu. "The unique value of HKEY-NHP-onChip™ 1.1 lies in its seamless integration with existing in vivo models. This dual-track strategy represents the optimal paradigm for next-generation CRO services."

Technology Roadmap

Phase 1: Validation (Completed, 2024–2025)

Six disease models validated

Standardized SOP and ISO 9001 quality system established

Long-term agreements with 2–3 NHP suppliers

Three publications submitted and two patents filed

Phase 2: Expansion (2025–2026, Current Stage)

12 disease models launched

Patient-derived organoid biobank (target: 500 samples)

Clinical collaborations with 5–8 hospitals

Initial commercial project delivery completed

Phase 3: Intelligent Upgrade (2026–2027)

Automated organoid culture systems

High-throughput liquid handling robotics

100,000+ data point database

AI predictive models for efficacy and toxicity

Industry standards for NHP in vitro models

Business Model and Service Capabilities

Custom Model Development

Service timeline: 3–6 months

Deliverables: standardized model, full methodology report

Use cases: target validation, novel mechanism exploration

High-Throughput Drug Screening

Hundreds to thousands of compounds per week

SAR studies and lead optimization

Dose-response curves and IC50/EC50

Mechanism and Biomarker Discovery

Single-cell sequencing

Spatial transcriptomics

High-content imaging

Flow cytometry

Integrated In Vitro–In Vivo Service Package

In vitro screening → in vivo validation → translational strategy

Reduced development risk

Ideal for milestone and IPO projects

Strategic Vision

HKeyBio positions itself as a strategic preclinical partner for next-generation autoimmune and allergic therapies. The launch of HKEY-NHP-onChip™ 1.1 marks HKeyBio's transformation from an NHP in vivo model expert to an integrated in vivo–in vitro research platform.

"Our clients don't lack data — they need clarity and actionable insight," said the CSO of HKeyBio. "HKEY-NHP-onChip™ 1.1 enables earlier-stage decision making, lower cost, and higher-throughput data generation to support rational Go/No-Go decisions."

About HKeyBio

HKeyBio is a leading CRO focused on autoimmune and allergic diseases, headquartered in Suzhou, China, with business offices in San Francisco and Boston.

Core technology platforms include:

HKEY-NHP-MATRIX 2.0 — NHP disease model matrix covering 30+ diseases

HKEY-AIDMD 3.0 — autoimmune disease model database with 10,000+ studies

HKEY-AIRx™ 1.0 — translational preclinical strategy platform

HKEY-NHP-onChip™ 1.1 — NHP-derived in vitro organoid + organ-chip platform

HKeyBio provides end-to-end research services from target validation to IND submission for global biotech and pharmaceutical companies.

For more information, visit: www.hkeybio.com Email: [email protected]

All data cited in this press release are derived from publicly available academic literature and industry reports including Nature Reviews Drug Discovery, PhRMA, Evaluate Pharma, and FDA publications.

SOURCE HKeyBio