HkeyBio Launches "NHP Fast-PoC" Program to Deliver Low-Cost Cyno PK/PD and Developability Data Amid Rising NHP Prices

The cost-effective platform delivers rapid pharmacological validation data in cynomolgus monkeys, helping biotech firms make confident R&D decisions before committing to full-scale IND studies.

BOSTON and SUZHOU, China, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HkeyBio, a specialized preclinical CRO focused on autoimmune and allergic disease research, today unveiled its NHP Fast-PoC (Rapid Pharmacological Validation) program. This streamlined non-human primate research solution is specifically designed to help biotech companies economically validate the pharmacological activity and drug-like properties of novel drug candidates in a capital-constrained market.

In today's capital-constrained biotech environment, early translational validation has become a critical inflection point. A growing number of promising projects fail not because of flawed target biology, but because development teams lack sufficient data to connect target engagement, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamic responses before committing to large-scale IND-enabling studies.

HkeyBio's NHP Fast-PoC program addresses this gap through small-cohort cynomolgus monkey studies that answer the four most pressing questions facing R&D teams: Does the drug reach systemic circulation as projected? Does it effectively engage the therapeutic target? How long does target occupancy last? Do downstream biomarkers show biologically meaningful changes?

"Drug development is fundamentally about mitigating uncertainty," said a senior scientific leader at HkeyBio. "By generating reliable translational data through targeted NHP PoC studies, we help global biotechs make confident go/no-go decisions before allocating substantial capital to downstream development."

The program offers flexible service modules covering pharmacokinetic profiling, target engagement assessment, receptor occupancy analysis, PK/PD correlation evaluation and early developability confirmation. It is particularly applicable to siRNA and biologics targeting immune pathways such as BAFF, APRIL, CD40, OX40, TL1A, IL-17, IL-23, TSLP and FcRn.

Conventional NHP Study vs. HkeyBio NHP Fast-PoC

Dimension Conventional Full-Scale NHP Study HkeyBio NHP Fast-PoC Study Scale Large animal cohort, complex design Small cynomolgus cohort, streamlined design Cost Extremely high Cost-effective, low upfront budget Timeline Long cycle Rapid turnaround for quick data output Core Purpose Support formal IND-enabling studies Early pharmacological & developability validation Risk Level High investment risk Minimized financial and operational risks Engagement Large-scale project signing at start Small-scale pre-engagement for mutual evaluation

Cynomolgus monkeys have long been recognized as the gold standard for translational research in immunology. Unlike traditional rodent models, NHPs accurately recapitulate the complexity of the human immune system, making them essential for pharmacological assessment of immune-modulating biologics. However, conventional full-scale NHP studies demand exorbitant budgets and lengthy timelines, placing them out of reach for many early stage biotechs.

HkeyBio maintains more than 50 NHP-based autoimmune and allergy disease models and over 500 rodent disease models. The company's integrated capabilities span molecular biology, cellular assays, pathology, bioanalysis and animal pharmacology, with dedicated NHP research facilities in Suzhou and Guangxi. The team has supported more than 500 IND submissions for autoimmune therapies worldwide.

As autoimmune research continues to expand globally, access to fast, high-quality pharmacological and developability validation data will become an increasingly vital competitive advantage for drug developers. HkeyBio's NHP Fast-PoC program is designed to meet this demand, turning early translational uncertainty into actionable scientific insight.

About HkeyBio

HkeyBio is a specialized preclinical contract research organization (CRO) dedicated to autoimmune and allergic disease drug development. The company provides end-to-end in vivo pharmacology services, including efficacy assessment, mechanism-of-action research, translational biomarker analysis and non-human primate studies. Operating integrated research facilities in Suzhou, China, HkeyBio serves pharmaceutical and biotech clients across the globe.

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HkeyBio Marketing & Communications

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Website: www.hkeybio.com

SOURCE HKeyBio