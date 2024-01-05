HKTDC-Led Hong Kong Delegation Makes a Resounding Comeback at CES 2024

HONG KONG, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), in partnership with Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks (HKSTP) and the Hong Kong Electronic Industries Association (HKEIA) Ltd, is delighted to announce the strong comeback of the Hong Kong delegation at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. Showcasing Hong Kong's innovation and technological prowess, a remarkable assembly of 33 exhibitors will populate the Hong Kong Tech Pavilions at Design & Source and Eureka Park.

CES 2024, running from January 9 to 12 in Las Vegas, stands as the world's largest consumer electronics show, attracting top tech companies from across the globe. With an impressive lineup of 5,000 exhibitors and over 180,000 expected participants, including top-level executives, CES sets the stage for the latest industry trends. The event will also garner the attention of nearly 7,000 media representatives, ensuring extensive coverage and in-depth analysis of emerging tech trends.

As one of the world's biggest exporters of electronic goods, Hong Kong has long had a presence at CES. In fact, ours was the first-ever international pavilion and we have been a keen supporter of the show for more than 40 years. This year's CES 2024 marks the much-awaited return of the full physical exhibition following the pandemic. The overwhelming industry demand for joining the show is the proof of market resilience and Hong Kong's competitiveness in the global context. The participation of numerous Hong Kong SMEs and start-ups, showcasing their latest products and solutions at this significant global exhibition, serves as a testament to their remarkable potential, solidifying Hong Kong's position as a pivotal innovation powerhouse in Asia.

To facilitate SMEs in exploring global market opportunities, HKTDC will lead 13 Hong Kong companies to showcase their innovative products and technologies at the Design & Source in Westgate. These exhibitors will present a diverse range of offerings, including health monitoring wearables, smart living products, high-tech home appliances, car audio electronics, transmitter batteries, smart speakers for hearing impaired, cutting-edge Wrt-based networking devices, electric scooters, etc.

One prominent participant, Nano and Advanced Materials Institute (NAMI), a regular exhibitor of Hong Kong pavilion in CES since 2018, has been honored 27 prestigious "R&D 100 Awards" (known as "the Oscars of Invention") for its pioneering research in nano and advanced materials. In CES 2024, NAMI's "Wrinkleless TriClarity nScreen" has been named Innovation Awards Honoree under the category of Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps. It is the sixth consecutive year NAMI wins the privileged awards, adding up to a total of 11 Innovation Awards from CES since 2019.

Making their debut at the Design and Source at CES, two exhibitors are poised to make a lasting impression. Leading the way is the Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI), a dedicated force in applied research with core R&D competence in Trust and AI Technologies, Communication Technologies, IoT Sensing and AI Technologies, as well as Integrated Circuits and Systems. Alongside is Paraverse Technology which aims to revolutionize the industry with their decentralized real-time cloud rendering platform and Web3 transaction platform specifically tailored for XR applications and 3D digital assets.

Hong Kong has a vibrant startup ecosystem and its growth momentum continued in 2023 despite various external challenges. To feature and demonstrate Hong Kong's outstanding R&D strengths and potentials in innovation and technology sector, 20 start-ups will exhibit in Hong Kong Tech pavilion at Eureka Park, showcasing a diverse range of achievements across four innovative sectors: AI and Data, Advanced Manufacturing, Life & Health, and Sustainability. Eureka Park, situated in Venetian Expo, is the global stage for future-forward innovations and the most sought-after location at CES packed with investors and global media.

Among the 20 Hong Kong start-ups showcasing at Eureka Park, two companies, AI Guided and Sitan Semiconductor International, have received prestigious "CES Innovation Awards" at CES 2024. AI Guided Ltd. was recognised in the "Accessibility and Aging Tech" category for its groundbreaking "GUIDi™ Smart Belt," while Sitan Semiconductor International was honored in the "XR Technologies and Accessories" category for its exceptional "0.13" micro-LED Display Module."

HKTDC's initiative to lead the Hong Kong delegation at CES demonstrates its commitment to facilitating business opportunities for Hong Kong companies. The delegation will not only gain invaluable insights into the latest tech innovative trends, but also pave the way for exciting collaborations, propelling Hong Kong's position as a trailblazer in the global tech arena.

Appendix 1:

Exhibitors of HK Tech pavilions awarded CES 2024 Innovation Awards:

Company Name Category Product Nano and Advanced Materials Institute (NAMI) Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps Wrinkleless TriClarity nScreen Product Description: NAMI's Wrinkleless TriClarity nScreen is a wrinkle-free, flexible, and high-contrast display that makes the world's only collapsible, large-size, and portable display/TV possible. The display/TV with this screen shows the 24-inch diagonal image with 2k high resolution that seamlessly expands and folds away in just seconds. The whole display/TV can be collapsed down to the size and weight of a book. AI Guided Limited Accessibility & Aging Tech GUIDi Product Description: GUIDi is an AI smart belt empowering the visually impaired by implementing MEMS and AI technology to wearable devices. We help users achieve their personal and highly intelligent navigation system independent of the internet or GPS. The device works with dual wide-angle cameras, a customized edge AI module with sensor integration, a haptic navigation system, and voice command. The accompanying mobile app allows convenience by featuring voice command support and over-the-air updates, ensuring continuous improvement and cutting-edge functionality. Goodbye to limitations and hello to freedom as GUIDi empowers the visually impaired with a seamless navigation experience in any environment. Sitan Semiconductor International Co. Limited XR Technologies & Accessories 0.13'' Micro LED Display Module Product Description: Sitan's 0.13'' 1024*768 Micro-LED Display Module features ultra-high pixel density (10000ppi). With the inherent advantages of high brightness, long lifetime, and high efficiency of micro-LEDs, it is the best choice for display units of AR/XR products.

Appendix 2:

The 13 SMEs in the "Hong Kong Tech" at Design and Source, Westgate of CES 2024

No. Company Name Booth No. 1 Amosola Limited 2008 2 Aquarius Industrial (Hong Kong) Limited 2010 3 Cellatti Limited 1909 4 Crown Style Holdings Limited 1903 5 GL Technologies (Hong Kong) Limited 1911 6 Golden Power Corporation (Hong Kong) Limited 2519 7 Golden Victory Corporation Limited 2004 8 Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Co. Ltd. (ASTRI) 1905 9 King Profit Trading Limited 2006 10 Maxim Company (H.K.) Limited 1901 11 Nano and Advanced Materials Institute Limited 2000, 2002 12 Paraverse Technology Limited 1907 13 Timely Products Company Limited 2521

The 20 Hong Kong start-ups in "Hong Kong Tech" at Eureka Park of CES 2024 (Booth no. 63400, Hall G, level 1, Venetian Expo):

No. Company Name Categories 1 Atom Semiconductor Technologies Limited Advanced Manufacturing 2 AI Guided Limited Life & Health 3 Aura Circle Limited Life & Health 4 Big Bang Academy AI & Data 5 D-Engraver Limited AI & Data 6 Direct Drive Technology Limited Advanced Manufacturing 7 Doctech HK Limited Advanced Manufacturing 8 Film Players Limited Sustainability 9 HairCoSys Limited Life & Health 10 Invisible & Innovative Technology Co Ltd Sustainability 11 Mangdang Technology Co., Limited AI & Data 12 Novelte Robotics Ltd Sustainability 13 Raysolve Technology Company Limited Advanced Manufacturing 14 Scan the World Limited AI & Data 15 Sitan Semiconductor International Co. Limited Advanced Manufacturing 16 Syngular Technology Limited Life & Health 17 Talos Innovation Limited Life & Health 18 Watts Optical Instruments Ltd. Advanced Manufacturing 19 XOXO Beverages Limited Sustainability 20 Zoo Gears Limited Life & Health

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ces24.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=0013000001KaMKhAAN.

