HL7 Advisory Council Appoints Holon Solutions CEO Jon Zimmerman to Join Expert Team

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holon Solutions, healthcare's leading precision information delivery company, today announced that Jon Zimmerman, CEO, has been tapped by Health Level Seven® (HL7®) International to join its Advisory Council. HL7, the global authority on interoperability of health information technology with members in 55 countries, appointed Zimmerman to serve a two-year term based on his deep industry experience and commitment to overcoming the barriers to effective health information sharing through technology.

"We are pleased to welcome Jon Zimmerman to the HL7 Advisory Council," said HL7 CEO Charles Jaffe, MD, PhD. "As a recognized industry leader, he has dedicated his career to improving health through decades of engaging with providers and payers. We look forward to the strategic leadership Mr. Zimmerman will bring to the Advisory Council."

"It's an honor to be among the distinguished individuals serving on the HL7 Advisory Council," said Zimmerman. "As an industry, we must commit to delivering the right information to the right stakeholders at precisely the right time. Allowing obstacles to persist that impede this health information supply chain is simply not an option. I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues on innovative ways to overcome interoperability challenges so we can advance health."

At Holon, Zimmerman sets the overall strategic direction for the company and its CollaborNet® platform, which improves operational efficiency, care quality, and the provider experience by delivering relevant patient knowledge when and where providers need it.

An industry leader, his career spans more than 35 years with the majority spent in healthcare engaging and serving providers and payers with companies such as IBM, Siemens, CareFusion, Allscripts, Availity, and GE/ Virence Health. He was instrumental in the pioneering formation of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) for healthcare and the development of community health interchanges. He is a recipient of the Louis J. Sullivan Award from the Workgroup for Electronic Data Interchange (WEDI), recognizing his continuing efforts to advance the efficiency of healthcare. He also holds a patent on advanced revenue cycle management.

In addition to the HL7 Advisory Council, Jon also serves on the Forbes Technology Council and as a Board member with the American Academy for the Advancement of Home Care Medicine.

Holon Solutions is a healthcare information technology company that puts the right information in front of the right people at the right time through our precision information delivery platform. Holon empowers risk-bearing organizations to optimize patient outcomes and financial performance by surfacing actionable, patient-specific insights at the point of need. Holon's patented technology surfaces contextual insights within the provider workflow, seamlessly shares clinical data from health plans and vendors, and automates documentation exchange and referrals across health communities independent of the technologies in play.

