HLB partners with leading technology innovator, Botkeeper

This exciting new partnership between Botkeeper and HLB speaks to HLB's mission of helping HLB firms with their continued digital transformations and aligns perfectly with the network's strategy of building future-proof organisation of leading advisory professionals.

"My favourite partnerships are with those organizations who share our vision and purpose, hence my excitement to announce Botkeeper's partnership with HLB" said Enrico Palmerino, CEO at Botkeeper. "Botkeeper was built to empower accountants by automating tedious and repetitive processes, digitally transforming paper heavy accounting practices, and expanding the human potential of accountants by allowing them to be more strategic and thoughtful. Simply put, we want to help our partners 'achieve a leaner, greener, keener vision,' which is HLB's core focus."

Botkeeper has built a first-of-its-kind model that alleviates firms of their accounting challenges and also connects their partners with businesses in need of support. Using a unique combination of machine learning, practice management tools, and skilled accountants, Botkeeper removes the barriers of accounting by automating the manual and labour-intensive work that is needed to deliver clean financial results. Botkeeper is furthering enabling the accounting profession by providing a new lead generation option to help facilitate the growth and prosperity of firms using their solution. This means Botkeeper wants to help firms by optimising efficiency and profitability to drive growth, lead generation, and revenue opportunities.

About HLB

HLB International is a global network of independent advisory and accounting firms. Formed in 1969, we service clients through our member firms in 158 countries, with 29,363 partners and staff in 750 offices worldwide.

Learn more about us and tell us what matters to you by visiting www.hlb.global

HLB refers to the HLB International network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.hlb.global/legal for further details.

About Botkeeper

Botkeeper provides automated bookkeeping support to accounting firms and businesses by using a powerful combination of skilled accountants, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. Clients receive 24/7 accounting and support, as well as incredible insight into their financials with interactive dashboards and unlimited reporting. Botkeeper's Accounting Partners are able to grow their book of business and provide high-quality services to their clients, increasing their ability to take on new clients while getting spotless financials at tax time—and reducing overhead. Botkeeper is the only solution of its kind, acting as a force multiplier for accounting firms and business owners alike.

Learn more at www.Botkeeper.com

