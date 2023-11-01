H&M Foundation : Shifting the narrative to transform systems

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Communication plays a huge role in painting a vision of what a reinvented textile industry could look like, and inspiring stories can help motivate this shift. The power of perception can be a key enabler in reducing poverty, improving education and fighting inequality, but also in creating innovation, jobs and economic growth.

Open Perspectives by H&M Foundation (PRNewsfoto/H&M Foundation)
With the power of visual communication, non-profit H&M Foundation and prominent photography museum Fotografiska Stockholm are joining forces to inspire action. The collaboration focuses on new innovative ways to accelerate the development of inclusive societies by exploring the power of perception change through the exhibition "The Echo Chamber", by photographer Erik Johansson. It is an immersive exhibition experience where different scenarios illustrate how shifts in our own perception of the world can open up paths to a brighter future.

"To change systems, we need to change the narrative around them. At H&M Foundation, we turn our insights and solutions into inspiring narratives to change mindsets and spark action. Within the initiatives that we run we are actively also working to challenge deep rooted stereotypes and old truths." says Charlotte Brunnström, Strategy Lead at H&M Foundation.

H&M Foundation is hosting a digital Open Perspectives event from Fotografiska Stockholm on 22 November, to let viewers explore how a shift in our worldviews could open new paths to a brighter future and be a key enabler in creating a more inclusive society – and textile industry. 

In this short session, you will hear from:

  • Celebrated speaker Professor Per Olsson, who will open your eyes on how perception change can help transform systems.
  • BBC Media Action and how they have shifted perceptions around informal waste pickers – who are key players for circularity in India.
  •  Andrew Merrie at Planethon and  Charlotte Brunnström at H&M Foundation will give examples of how they use narrative change to accelerate change.

Join the event virtually on 22 November, at 9:00am CET.

For more information and registration, please visit the LinkedIn event: https://www.linkedin.com/events/openperspectivesbyh-mfoundation7123634601662513153/theater/

Media contact: Jasmina Sofić, Media Relations Responsible, +46 (0)73 465 59 59

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2262315/HM_Foundation_Open_Perspectives.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2030483/4373121/HM_Foundation_Logo.jpg

