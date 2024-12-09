H&M Foundation: From awareness to action - a new guide for climate communicators

A new guide has been released to help climate communicators use culture to turn climate awareness into action. Pop Culture: Bursting the Climate Communications Bubble is a result of the partnership between New Zero World and the H&M Foundation. Leveraging data from the likes of Kantar and the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, as well as insights from the worlds of behavioural change and the creative industries, Pop Culture shows how communicators of all kinds can use culture to bridge the action gap.

STOCKHOLM , Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new guide featuring tools and insights to help global climate communicators use culture to bridge the gap between climate awareness and climate action has been released by New Zero World. Pop Culture highlights data showing that most people are not only aware of climate change but are worried about it and understand that human behaviour is a major cause. But data alone doesn't inspire change – stories do. Stories connected to people's experiences, values, and emotions can motivate climate action in ways data can't.

The H&M Foundation's mission is to support the textile industry in halving its greenhouse gas emissions every decade, while promoting a just and fair transition for both people and planet. Key to this mission is communication, emphasising solutions, sharing stories of success and progress, and highlighting actionable steps. This creates a sense of empowerment—helping people feel that while the challenges are great, they are not impossible.

"We're excited to collaborate with New Zero World, which focuses on improving climate literacy and storytelling in the creative industries. Together, we aim to promote climate narratives that spark hope and drive behavioural change," said Karolina Fabó, Communications Strategist at H&M Foundation.

Lead author, Ross Findon, New Zero World's director of communications, said: "So often we treat the climate crisis like a test, where we just need to tell people the right answers and they can go away and solve it. The truth is that so much of how we behave is not governed by having the right information, but by how we make sense of information and that is exactly what culture helps us do."

Pop Culture: Bursting the Communications Bubble is available at climatecommunications.earth

