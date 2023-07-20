H+M Industrial EPC Celebrates 35 Years as a Leading EPC Provider for the Energy and Chemicals Industries

News provided by

H+M Industrial EPC

20 Jul, 2023, 08:41 ET

PASADENA, Texas, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H+M Industrial EPC, a leading provider of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the industrial sector, is proud to celebrate its 35th anniversary.

Continue Reading
H+M Industrial EPC Pasadena TX Office
H+M Industrial EPC Pasadena TX Office

Since its founding in 1988, H+M Industrial EPC has established itself as a trusted partner for companies across the Energy and Chemicals industries, including oil and gas, petrochemical, renewable energy, and power. With a team of highly skilled professionals and a commitment to delivering quality work, the team strives to provide trust and create long-term partnerships. As a result, over three decades, H+M Industrial EPC has earned a reputation for excellence in the industry.

"Over the past 35 years, H+M Industrial EPC has grown from a small regional firm to a leading provider of EPC services," said Brandon Hogan, P.E., President and CEO of H+M Industrial EPC. "I am proud of all that we have achieved and am confident that, with our team's continued hard work and dedication, we will continue to grow and succeed in the years ahead."

"Since joining the company, I have been continually impressed by our team's level of expertise and professionalism," added Matt McQuinn, Chief Operating Officer of H+M Industrial EPC. "We are in a great position to continue delivering the highest level of service to our clients, which will drive the success of H+M Industrial EPC well into the future."

"I am proud of all that H+M Industrial EPC has accomplished over the past 35 years," said Larry Hogan, Founder and Chairman of H+M Industrial EPC. "I am grateful to our team, clients, and partners for their continued support and look forward to many more years of success."

H+M Industrial EPC will mark the occasion with various events and celebrations throughout the year, including a company-wide anniversary celebration. 

About H+M Industrial EPC: H+M Industrial EPC has provided end-end capital project solutions to the Energy and Chemicals industries since 1988. To achieve the corporate purpose of "building our future through people and data," H+M strives to be the preferred partner for EPC capital project services up to $50MM, providing trust, expertise, and efficiency. Uniquely, the company's engineering, procurement, and construction services are in-house, providing a unified approach that delivers more consistent outcomes for our customers. http://hm-ec.com/

Media Contact:
Robyn Hall – Sr. Marketing Manager
H+M Industrial EPC
832-850-2103
[email protected]

SOURCE H+M Industrial EPC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.