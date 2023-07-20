H+M Industrial EPC Celebrates 35 Years as a Leading EPC Provider for the Energy and Chemicals Industries

PASADENA, Texas, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H+M Industrial EPC, a leading provider of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the industrial sector, is proud to celebrate its 35th anniversary.

H+M Industrial EPC Pasadena TX Office

Since its founding in 1988, H+M Industrial EPC has established itself as a trusted partner for companies across the Energy and Chemicals industries, including oil and gas, petrochemical, renewable energy, and power. With a team of highly skilled professionals and a commitment to delivering quality work, the team strives to provide trust and create long-term partnerships. As a result, over three decades, H+M Industrial EPC has earned a reputation for excellence in the industry.

"Over the past 35 years, H+M Industrial EPC has grown from a small regional firm to a leading provider of EPC services," said Brandon Hogan, P.E., President and CEO of H+M Industrial EPC. "I am proud of all that we have achieved and am confident that, with our team's continued hard work and dedication, we will continue to grow and succeed in the years ahead."

"Since joining the company, I have been continually impressed by our team's level of expertise and professionalism," added Matt McQuinn, Chief Operating Officer of H+M Industrial EPC. "We are in a great position to continue delivering the highest level of service to our clients, which will drive the success of H+M Industrial EPC well into the future."

"I am proud of all that H+M Industrial EPC has accomplished over the past 35 years," said Larry Hogan, Founder and Chairman of H+M Industrial EPC. "I am grateful to our team, clients, and partners for their continued support and look forward to many more years of success."

H+M Industrial EPC will mark the occasion with various events and celebrations throughout the year, including a company-wide anniversary celebration.

About H+M Industrial EPC: H+M Industrial EPC has provided end-end capital project solutions to the Energy and Chemicals industries since 1988. To achieve the corporate purpose of "building our future through people and data," H+M strives to be the preferred partner for EPC capital project services up to $50MM, providing trust, expertise, and efficiency. Uniquely, the company's engineering, procurement, and construction services are in-house, providing a unified approach that delivers more consistent outcomes for our customers. http://hm-ec.com/

