H+M Industrial EPC Named to Middle Market 50 List by Houston Business Journal

PASADENA, Texas, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- H+M Industrial EPC was recently named a 2020 honoree for the Houston Business Journal's Middle Market 50 list. This is a new list for the publication that ranks Houston's fastest-growing middle market companies based on percentage revenue growth.

The List ranks the top 50 for-profit public and private midmarket companies based in Houston. To qualify, companies must have been in business for at least five years, earned between $28 million and $1 billion in revenue for fiscal year 2019, and be headquartered within the Houston metropolitan area. A final ranking will be revealed at an awards ceremony on October 1st. The entire list of finalists can be viewed at https://www.bizjournals.com/houston/news/2020/08/03/hbj-reveals-2020-middle-market-50-awards-finalists.html.

"It is exciting to be named to this inaugural list by the Houston Business Journal. This list for 2020 is full of great companies and we are excited to see where we rank in October," stated Brandon Hogan, President and CEO of H+M Industrial EPC.

About H+M Industrial EPC: H+M Industrial EPC has provided design/build services to the Energy and Chemicals industries along the Gulf Coast since 1988. The H+M vision is to be the preferred partner for EPC capital project services up to $50MM, providing trust, expertise, and efficiency. Uniquely, the company's engineering design, procurement, and construction services are all in-house which bolsters a unified approach that results in better deliverables for customers. http://hm-ec.com/

