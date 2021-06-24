H&M TEAMS UP WITH LA-BASED BROCK COLLECTION FOR A ROMANTIC, YET SOPHISTICATED WOMENSWEAR COLLECTION.

Founded in 2014 by Laura Vassar and Kristopher Brock, Brock Collection is known for a sophisticated yet down-to-earth aesthetic, vintage-style pieces and emphasis on craft and cut. The pair met in New York City while attending Parsons School of Design and after launching the label, relocated to Los Angeles.

The collaboration features signature Brock Collection pieces, a softly romantic yet city-ready range of dresses, blouses, tops, denim jeans and denim shorts. Accessories include shoes, jewellery, handbags and sunglasses. Fitted shapes and dreamy ruffle details effortlessly mingle with flowing fabrics, voluminous skirts, and statement balloon sleeves. The color palette consists of black, pale pinks, off-white, cream, and washed denim. The collection is made from more sustainable materials ­such as organic linen, organic cotton, recycled cotton, recycled polyester and Tencel™ Lyocell.

"We're thrilled to be collaborating with Brock Collection, who are well-known for their luxe craftsmanship, impeccable fits and structures, and have quite the celebrity following. But there's also beauty in the fact that their designs always feel down-to-earth, thoughtful and easy to wear — I believe that's the key to their success. We want to celebrate romance and make it accessible to the many By adding more sustainable materials, it creates for a collaboration I hope our customers around the world will fall in love with," says Maria Östblom, Head of Design at H&M.

"Brock Collection has always been about connecting the threads between uptown polish paired with a down to earth ease, which we are so happy to bring to a new audience. Each piece in the collection is special and carries a certain romantic charm, but is totally effortless," says Laura Vassar and Kristopher Brock, Designers and Co-Founders of Brock Collection.

For the Brock Collection x H&M campaign, H&M partnered with choreographer Sherrie Silver to create a modern dance routine. The concept of the choreography is "pure joy" with a selected cast of eight talents starring in the campaign: Julia Campbell, Patricia Manfield (Heir), Alva Claire Mc Kenzie, Dulcie Gibbons, MaryGrace Tropeano, Dohuyn Kim, Ajok Daing and Sherrie Silver.

