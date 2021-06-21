H&M USA To Host National Hiring Day On June 24th

All H&M stores nationwide will be participating in National Hiring Day and are looking to find talent for seasonal, part-time, and full-time store positions. No reservation or resumes are required to walk into any H&M store to apply. Candidates will have the opportunity to interview, meet store managers, speak with colleagues and receive on-the-spot offers to join H&M, one of world's largest fashion retail companies, with new hires joining the team as early as June 27th.

"We are thrilled to host our first National Hiring Day and let applicants see firsthand the amazing possibilities that make H&M unique," says Chris Mikulski, Regional Head of HR, H&M Americas. "H&M is a place where employees can begin their career in store and advance all the way to the board room, as many of our executives in both the U.S. and around the world have done. We welcome all applicants to the many career paths and successes we can achieve together."

There are many ways to develop a career at H&M. Great opportunities to grow both professionally and personally are provided through internal advancement, by learning different skills, by moving between functions and by taking on new responsibilities. At H&M, employees have the chance to explore a wide variety of potential roles that can take them all around the world.

As part of employee development, H&M USA continues to support the journey of its diverse colleagues to management level positions through its LEAD Program (Learn, Educate, Accelerate and Develop). LEAD focuses on internal talent who self-identify from underrepresented groups, demonstrate leadership potential and have the passion to keep growing with H&M. The program acts as a catalyst in H&M's continuing commitment to building a long-term, sustainable and diverse talent pipeline for many years to come.

