H&M Americas and Buy From A Black Woman Celebrate Fourth Year of Partnership and the Return of the Inspire Tour

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After three years of continued impactful collaboration, H&M Americas and Buy From A Black Woman (BFABW) are celebrating the fourth year of their partnership to advance the non-profit's mission of empowering, educating and inspiring Black women business owners and the people who support them.

Presented by H&M, the BFABW Inspire Tour is an annual multi-city pop-up shopping event that features products from Black women-owned businesses in H&M stores across the country – rallying communities to shop from local vendors and providing important networking opportunities for business owners. The 2024 Inspire Tour will touch down in 6 cities this July activating around the theme 'Black Women Are Still Here' – emphasizing an ongoing need for support.

"When you support a Black Woman Business Owner, you support a whole community. Since our partnership with H&M began in 2021, we have transformed communities and created more opportunities for Black Women's Businesses through initiatives like the Buy From A Black Woman Inspire Tour," says Nikki Porcher, Founder of Buy From A Black Woman. "Which is why it's disappointing to see what's happening with programs being defunded and cut. Buy From A Black Woman and H&M are still working together to ensure that Black Women Business Owners are seen, heard and supported. Because Black Women are still here."

The tour will kick off in New Orleans, LA with a 2-day event and culminate in Toronto, ON – marking the Inspire Tour's official international debut. Additional stops on the tour will include Chicago, IL, Tulsa, OK, Washington D.C., and Macon, GA.

In addition to the Inspire Tour, H&M Americas will reinforce its ongoing support of Buy From A Black Woman through a variety of activities that underscore a shared mission of addressing the unique obstacles that Black women face in their entrepreneurial journey. Throughout 2024, H&M Americas will continue to power the BFABW Black Woman Accelerator Program, a grant program for business owners ready to be certified as minority-owned businesses, as well as the annual Buy From A Black Woman Holiday Market, which will take place this December.

With the 2024 Inspire Tour and since first partnering in 2021, together H&M Americas and Buy From A Black Woman have:

Spotlighted over 65 Black women-owned businesses in H&M stores across both the Inspire Tour and Holiday Market, which has directly impacted the business owners' bottom line – from increased brand credibility and visibility to important networking opportunities.

in H&M stores across both the Inspire Tour and Holiday Market, which has directly impacted the business owners' bottom line – from increased brand credibility and visibility to important networking opportunities. Activated 42 pop-up events and rallied local communities in 14 cities to amplify Black women-owned businesses across both the Inspire Tour and Holiday Market.

and to amplify Black women-owned businesses across both the Inspire Tour and Holiday Market. Supported 30 Black women-owned businesses in the process to become certified minority-owned businesses through the Black Woman Accelerator Program.

"H&M is proud to continue our partnership with Buy From A Black Woman and introduce the Inspire Tour into the Canadian market, deepening our commitment to promoting economic inclusion for Black women entrepreneurs," says Donna Dozier Gordon, Head of Inclusion & Diversity, H&M Americas. "At a time when corporate inclusion and diversity initiatives are under scrutiny or being abandoned altogether, H&M is committed to reinforcing our efforts, as we maintain the belief that I&D is a critical cornerstone for the success of our business."

Buy From A Black Woman is a nonprofit organization that supports Black Women Business Owners by providing funding, education and access to the highest-ranking online directory of Black Women-Owned Brands in the world. Founded by Nikki Porcher in 2016, #BuyFromABlackWoman has now become a movement with over 220,000 supporters. Despite funding cuts last year, Buy From A Black Woman helped Black Women Entrepreneurs drive over $2.7 million in revenue.

The 2024 Inspire Tour will kick off with a 2-day event in New Orleans on July 6,2024:

New Orleans, LA – July 6 and July 7

Presenting: AQUA Waterproof Headwear, Grace The Collection, Imani Smile, Kate Lynn & Adwoa, My Tribe Essentials and Sibahle Teas

French Quarter

418 North Peters Street

70130 New Orleans

Chicago, IL – July 13

Presenting: Mahogany Brown Candle Co. and Natural Radiant Life

Roosevelt Collection

150 W Roosevelt Rd

60605 Chicago, IL

Tulsa, OK – July 14

Presenting: LAMIK Beauty and Mamie L Pack Media



Woodland Hills Mall

7021 South Memorial Drive, Suite 225B

74133 Tulsa, OK

Washington D.C. – July 20

Presenting: AcARRE, Copper and Brass Paper Goods , Joy of Beauty , and On the Edge Baby Hair

The Shops at Georgetown Park

3222 M Street

Northwest, Washington, DC, 20007

Macon, GA – July 21

Presenting: Emmerse and The Artsy Girl

The Shoppes at River Crossing

5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 214

31210 Macon, GA

Toronto, ON – July 27

Presenting: Coo-Mon Accessories et Cultures with more to be announced soon.

Toronto Eaton Centre

1 Dundas Street West

M5G 1Z3 Toronto

