HMCI and Rapt.ai Announce Deployment of NVIDIA GB10 Systems to Power the Rancho Cordova AI & Robotics Ecosystem

Public–private partnership will deliver affordable, scalable AI development to students, startups, and researchers across the Greater Sacramento region

ST. LOUIS and RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Machine Collaboration Institute (HMCI) and Rapt.AI today announced the deployment of NVIDIA GB10 systems powered by the NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip to anchor the AI and Robotics Ecosystem, a first-of-its-kind municipal AI innovation environment designed to make advanced computing accessible, affordable, and inclusive. The initiative is led through strategic collaboration between NVIDIA, HMCI, Rapt.AI, and the City of Rancho Cordova.

The initiative, announced at SuperCompute 2025, is backed by a $5 million investment from the City of Rancho Cordova and unveiled at SuperCompute 2025, the Ecosystem connects academia, startups, and civic innovators through shared AI infrastructure and remote-access training environments.

Rapt.AI provides workload-aware GPU orchestration and automation that simplifies multi-user collaboration and enables seamless scaling—from NVIDIA GB10 local systems to NeoCloud (FarmGPU), a high-performance GPU cloud purpose-built for distributed training, inference, and large-scale data science.

"This initiative is about unlocking opportunity through accessibility," said Sadie St. Lawrence, CEO of HMCI. "By bringing NVIDIA-powered infrastructure to the Sacramento region and combining it with Rapt's orchestration and NeoCloud's scalability, we're giving students, startups, and civic teams the power to innovate locally and impact globally."

"NVIDIA GB10 hardware is extraordinary, but scaling it across a city ecosystem requires intelligent orchestration," said Charlie Leeming, CEO of Rapt.AI. "By pairing GB10 systems with Rapt's platform, Rancho Cordova is proving that municipal AI can deliver enterprise-grade performance, real accessibility, and a sustainable model other cities can follow."

"FarmGPU is proud to extend HMCI's local AI capacity with our NeoCloud platform, strengthened by our partnership with Solidigm's AI Central Lab in Rancho Cordova," said JM Hands, CEO of FarmGPU.

Launching in early 2026, the AI and Robotics Ecosystem will provide both on-site and remote access to NVIDIA infrastructure for model evaluation, fine-tuning, simulation, multimodal experimentation, and large-scale data science—powered by Rapt.AI's orchestration layer and FarmGPU's NeoCloud scalability.

About HMCI

The Human Machine Collaboration Institute (HMCI) is a research, education, and advising organization advancing how humans and machines work together. Through partnerships with industry, academia, and government, HMCI builds AI ecosystems that accelerate innovation, workforce development, and community transformation.

About Rapt.AI

Rapt.AI develops AI-powered GPU management, orchestration, and workload-aware optimization software that unifies on-premise and cloud GPU environments, enabling distributed AI workloads to run efficiently, collaboratively, and with minimal operational complexity.

About NeoCloud (FarmGPU)

NeoCloud (FarmGPU) provides elastic GPU cloud infrastructure optimized for AI training, inference, simulation, and data science—enabling cost-effective scaling from local environments to cloud-scale computing.

