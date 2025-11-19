Rapt.AI & Massed Compute Introduce Autonomous AI Infrastructure Redefining the NeoCloud Era

Partnership with Massed Compute Marks a New Standard for Auto GPU Optimization and Up to 14x Efficiency Gains

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapt.AI , a leader in AI-native GPU Optimization and Orchestration today announced the launch of its AI powered GPU Management and Optimization layer on Massed Compute, one of the fastest-growing GPU-as-a-Service providers. The integration was debuted today at SuperCompute 2025, marking the first time a NeoCloud platform has delivered workload aware and self-optimizing GPU management as a seamless capability.

The partnership signals a major turning point for AI compute. Instead of manually sizing, tuning, and allocating static GPU resources, organizations can now run models on an infrastructure layer that optimizes itself in real time. With Rapt's workload-aware agentic engine running directly on Massed Compute's GPU infrastructure, enterprises gain the ability to dramatically increase the number of AI workloads at the same cost, eliminate model performance and failure issues due to insufficient GPU memory, cores, streaming multiprocessors (SMs), and other resource constraints that typically degrade inference and training stability. This enables teams to get models into production four times faster.

Early benchmarks show, with Rapt's Intelligent Packing™, up to fourteen times more workloads on current GPUs, significantly higher inference throughput at target latency, continuous cost savings through automated optimization, and the elimination of time consuming infrastructure setup tuning and tuning iterations.

Rapt manages and unifies Nvidia's leading GPU generations, and other vendors GPUs, in cloud, on-premise, hybrid, and multicloud. With Rapt's autoscaling and multi-cloud capability, it is an ideal platform to migrate GPU workload for other clouds and on-premise to Nvidia Preferred Cloud partners like Massed Compute.

The launch comes at a pivotal moment for the NeoCloud movement. As organizations seek more efficient alternatives to legacy hyperscalers, leading providers like Massed Compute forging new ground by partnering with Rapt and offering this new class of workload aware AI optimized AI compute infrastructure. Massed Compute establishes a new benchmark for flexible, autonomous, and cost-efficient compute designed for both startups and large-scale enterprise teams.

"This is the moment AI infrastructure becomes autonomous," said Charlie Leeming, CEO of Rapt. "Rapt was built to give every enterprise the power to run AI at scale without the cost, complexity, or manual engineering effort that traditionally holds teams back. By bringing Rapt to Massed Compute, we're redefining what next-generation cloud performance looks like."

"Massed Compute was designed for reliability and direct access to compute power," said Nic Baughman, Director at Massed Compute. "Partnering with Rapt.AI enables us to offer customers a seamless experience that's more intelligent, cost-efficient, and responsive than conventional GPU clouds."

The current release of Rapt.AI's orchestration layer on Massed Compute is part of a limited Early Access Program running through December 2025. The early access allows select customers to experience autonomous GPU management on Massed Compute ahead of the general-availability launch. Full availability release is scheduled for January 2026. Organizations interested in participating in the Beta Program can request access through Rapt at [email protected].

About Rapt.AI

Rapt.AI delivers AI-native infrastructure orchestration software that dynamically manages, provisions, and optimizes GPU resources across distributed environments. Designed for enterprises, research labs, and AI developers, Rapt.AI automates GPU allocation, sharing, and scheduling delivering up to 10x higher utilization and dramatically lower inference and training costs. Learn more at www.rapt.ai.

About Massed Compute

Massed Compute is a next-generation AI cloud infrastructure provider offering on-demand GPU and CPU compute power without intermediaries. Owning and operating its own Tier III facilities, Massed Compute ensures unmatched uptime, direct access to NVIDIA GPUs, and full operational control for customers worldwide. Through its Inventory API, enterprises can seamlessly integrate GPU provisioning into their own platforms. Learn more at www.massedcompute.com .

