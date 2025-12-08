HMH Appoints Sabine Wallis to Lead NWEA

New general manager will continue to advance NWEA's assessment and education research strategy

BOSTON, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptive learning company HMH announced today that Sabine Wallis will lead NWEA , HMH's assessment and education research division, as its new general manager. This critical role will provide leadership and expertise for HMH's and NWEA's vision to strengthen the connection between instruction and assessment to support student growth. Vital for student success, this connection leverages NWEA's assessment data to inform teaching and accelerate learning — providing educators with the insights they need. Wallis's leadership will help guide this work at NWEA to advance HMH's integrated platform strategy.

"We're thrilled to welcome Sabine to HMH," said Matthew Mugo Fields, President of Integrated Platform at HMH. "Her deep expertise in assessment and track record of innovation will not only strengthen NWEA's already established reputation in providing powerful data and insights to educators but will help us advance our work providing integrated solutions where high quality instructional curriculum and assessments together drive incredible results for all students."

Wallis brings extensive experience across the K-12 education and assessment landscape, with senior leadership roles at Renaissance Learning, Illuminate Education, Key Data Systems, Fluence Learning and Amplify Education. She most recently served as vice president of product management at Renaissance Learning, where she led the development of district assessment solutions. She holds a master's degree in management science and a bachelor's degree in economics from Stanford University.

"I'm honored to step into this role and help advance HMH's and NWEA's vision for a truly integrated experience for educators," said Wallis. "By bringing instruction and assessment together, we give teachers clearer insights, simplify their lives and ultimately support stronger growth for every student."

As general manager, Wallis will focus on enhancing NWEA's role as a trusted source of data and insights that empower educators to drive student growth. She will also continue to enhance NWEA's platform as a leader in assessment and education research.

Wallis starts her new role today.

About HMH

HMH is an adaptive learning company that helps educators create growth for every student. Our integrated curriculum, assessment and professional learning solutions use data to paint a full picture of every learner and recommend how to best support their needs. By partnering with educators, we create lasting momentum so that all students can reach their full potential. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 4 million educators in 150 countries. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com .

About NWEA

NWEA® (a division of HMH ) is a mission-driven organization that supports students and educators in more than 146 countries through research, assessment solutions, and professional learning that support our diverse educational communities. Visit NWEA.org to learn more about how we're partnering with educators to help all kids learn.

