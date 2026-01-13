New NWEA Report Outlines How Schools Can Prepare for Weather-related Learning Disruptions

Draws on lessons from previous disasters to help schools mitigate the impacts to teaching and learning.

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NWEA, a K-12 assessment and research organization, today released a new natural disasters recovery playbook, as extreme weather events are becoming more frequent, closing schools for extended periods. Based on lessons from previous disasters and how districts addressed recovery, the new playbook offers recommendations for schools facing similar challenges, including:

Develop a disaster response plan ahead of time that includes an assessment of the local climate risks. The plan should clearly define roles, actions, and communications protocols before, during, and after a disaster. Lessons from previous disasters also noted the need to regularly practice the plan through drills and exercises.

that includes an assessment of the local climate risks. The plan should clearly define roles, actions, and communications protocols before, during, and after a disaster. Lessons from previous disasters also noted the need to regularly practice the plan through drills and exercises. Build relationships with community organizations so schools can serve as a resource hub during disaster recovery, if needed. Schools often serve as community centers and need to be prepared to address student needs beyond academics, including helping with housing support, mental health, and access to further resources. Building partnerships in advance of a disaster is critical to ensuring needs are met, school staff are not overwhelmed, and can respond quickly.

so schools can serve as a resource hub during disaster recovery, if needed. Schools often serve as community centers and need to be prepared to address student needs beyond academics, including helping with housing support, mental health, and access to further resources. Building partnerships in advance of a disaster is critical to ensuring needs are met, school staff are not overwhelmed, and can respond quickly. Restore student routines as quickly as possible , and continue daily rituals. Predictability and stability are critical in helping students recover from a traumatic event like a natural disaster. Reestablishing school norms and daily rituals helps restore a sense of normalcy that supports emotional well-being and academic recovery.

, and continue daily rituals. Predictability and stability are critical in helping students recover from a traumatic event like a natural disaster. Reestablishing school norms and daily rituals helps restore a sense of normalcy that supports emotional well-being and academic recovery. Address first-order needs before focusing on academics. Addressing trauma, unmet needs, and teacher well-being must come first before academic recovery can effectively happen.

"This new playbook is the second part of our research into the impacts of extreme weather events on teaching and learning," said Dr. Megan Kuhfeld, Director of Growth Modeling and Analytics at NWEA. "The first report we released this past summer felt unfinished without looking at what districts can do to better prepare for future disasters and how best to support students and teachers through the recovery phase and beyond. This playbook is a collection of insights drawn from lessons in resilience from districts that have faced disasters and what they did to recover."

Beyond preparation and immediate recovery, the new playbook outlines long-term strategies to support school communities over the years it may take to fully recover. These recommendations call for a multi-tiered approach that accounts for both the severity of the disaster and underlying community vulnerabilities, while providing additional academic support to help students make up for the lost instructional time.

Read the full report at https://www.nwea.org/research/publication/lessons-in-resilience-a-playbook-for-recovery-from-natural-disasters/

About NWEA

NWEA® (a division of HMH) is a mission-driven organization that supports students and educators in more than 146 countries through research, assessment solutions, and professional learning that support our diverse educational communities. Visit NWEA.org to learn more about how we're partnering with educators to help all kids learn.

Contact: Simona Beattie, Communications Director, [email protected] or 971.361.9526

SOURCE NWEA