HMH Connected Solutions Named Finalists in 2023 CODiE Awards

Prestigious Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Edtech Products and Companies

BOSTON, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning technology company HMH today announced that three of its connected solutions, Amira, Waggle and Writable, as well as its professional learning solution and connected K-12 ELA curriculum, which includes comprehensive core, intervention, assessment and professional learning, have been selected as finalists for this year's prestigious CODiE Awards. Presented by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the CODiE Awards honor excellence in leading technology products and services, with awards given to products demonstrating innovation, vision and overall industry impact.

"At HMH, we believe in the power of purposeful technology to empower teachers and improve student outcomes," said Jack Lynch, President and CEO, HMH. "This award recognizes the work of our teams and the positive impact of their efforts. We are honored that once again the SIIA community has included HMH solutions on this year's list."

This year's CODiE finalists included HMH connected digital solutions as well as its professional development solution and connected ELA curriculum:

HMH's ELA K-12 Connected Curriculum for "Best Suite of Connected/Integrated Solutions" under the EdTech Leadership category. HMH's ELA K-12 Connected Curriculum is the most comprehensive literacy solution for grades K-12, with technology that extends the reach of the teacher to automate grouping and differentiation. Research-based and backed, this connected suite of solutions on HMH's learning platform includes on-demand professional learning to meet the needs of all teachers and instructional leaders. HMH also offers connected/integrated solutions for Math, Science, and Social Studies – all of which save teachers time and drive student growth.





Teacher Success Pathways + Teacher's Corner ® for "Best Professional Development Solution." Teacher Success Pathways is a live and on-demand guided learning experience that provides unparalleled hands-on support. Available 24/7 on the connected learning platform, each pathway is made up of interactive learning modules specific to a teacher's programs. The pathways work with Teacher's Corner , a searchable library accessible all year long, that is one-click away from curriculum which puts real-world classroom videos and best practices at teachers' fingertips through model-lesson videos, teacher tips, and interactive support.





Writable for "Best Reading/Writing/Literature Instructional Solution for Grade 9 – 12." Writable makes it easy to bring more writing into the 9-12 literacy classroom to prepare for college and beyond, by combining scaffolded prompts and on-demand feedback with relevant readings and media. An AI-driven feedback engine delivers instant feedback to guide students earlier in the writing process, while expediting the grading process.





Waggle ® for "Best Gamification in Learning." Waggle is a smart and engaging gamified learning solution for grades K-8 ELA and Math that goes beyond adaptive learning to provide personalized practice and instruction to support skills-diversity for in-class centers or independent practice. Students engage in rich multimedia experiences and encounter a wide variety of item types that prepare them for high stakes testing and keep them motivated to continue learning.





Amira for "Best Science of Reading Foundational Skills Solution." Amira , the first-of-its-kind voice AI-based reading tutor for grade K-5 students, is a systematic and cumulative personalized solution that can be layered into any classroom to align instruction with the Science of Reading during small group rotation, independent practice, and homework. Amira assesses, supports, and reports on students' skills across key pillars covering all foundational skills to double student's reading growth.

Since 1986, the SIIA CODiE Awards have honored thousands of software, education, information and media products, leaders and teams for achieving excellence. Over the years, the CODiE Awards have built a strong reputation as the leading peer-recognized program in the business and edtech industries. The complete list of finalists is available at https://siia.net/codie/2023-codie-education-technology-finalists/

About HMH

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is a learning technology company committed to delivering connected solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions, and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 4 million educators in 150 countries. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com

Contact

Tori Dickson

Communications Specialist

HMH

[email protected]

SOURCE Houghton Mifflin Harcourt