HMH Expands Award-Winning English 3D Program to Reach Multilingual Learners K-12

Now including K-3, English 3D offers a comprehensive K-12 multilingual program for students and educators heading back to school

BOSTON, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptive learning company HMH today announced that its award-winning English language development program, English 3D, which is now available for students in grades K-3, provides a complete K-12 solution with expanded reach to support younger learners.

"Multilingual learners now make up more than 10% of the US student population and we know this number will continue to grow each year," said Matthew Mugo Fields, HMH General Manager, Supplemental and Intervention Solutions. "At HMH, we aim to support the unique needs of all learners so they can come into the classroom every day and have the resources they need to thrive. English 3D's expanded support creates growth for our youngest learners during one of the most critical points in their learning journey."

English 3D now includes curriculum for multilingual learners in grades K-3, in addition to previous support for grades 4-12. Like all other grade levels in the English 3D program, English 3D: Grades K-3 builds upon existing linguistic strengths, enabling rapid acquisition of the academic speaking, listening, reading, and writing skills needed to experience success in content areas and reclassify as proficient on state assessments. The introduction of English 3D for Grades K-3 this back-to-school season makes use of program author Dr. Kate Kinsella's proven instructional routines, adapted to fit the needs of early learners.

English 3D's K-3 content is tailored for the youngest learners, including brief, daily English Language Development (ELD) lessons lasting 30-45 minutes, with options to extend based on scheduling and student needs. The flexible teaching models accommodate pull-out, push-in, or whole-class instruction. Clear, straightforward materials for both new and experienced teachers offer print student books and teaching guides. Lesson slides, data and reporting are also available digitally for teachers with print and digital assessment options to effectively track and support student progress.

Kentwood Public Schools in Michigan—a district with over 2,700 multilingual learners, making up nearly 30% of the entire student population—has been using English 3D for multilingual learners since 2021.

"We strive to provide resources, tools and strategies to our educators to make sure our students have access to equitable education and feel a sense of belonging," said Sanela Sprecic, Director of Multilingual Learner Programs at Kentwood. "Part of that work is done by making sure we have strong instructional offerings, so that it doesn't matter what kind of background you're coming from, you still have access to classes with high quality resources to ensure higher levels of engagement and, with this, motivation to learn and succeed. Programs like English 3D that are culturally and linguistically responsive have made a difference for our students."

