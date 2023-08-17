HMH Launches the Center for Model Schools™ to Drive Transformational Change in Districts Across the Country

Leadership consulting organization provides educational leaders with actionable steps to support student success

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning technology company HMH today announced the establishment of the Center for Model Schools. Building on the legacy and work of the International Center for Leadership in Education, the Center for Model Schools provides K-12 school systems with ongoing leadership support through its namesake Model Schools Conference, leadership cohorts and shoulder-to-shoulder consulting.

"Now more than ever, every student must be part of a school community that enables them to thrive in an increasingly complex world," said Dr. Joshua P. Starr, Managing Partner, Center for Model Schools. "I am thrilled to introduce the Center for Model Schools as a place where districts can deepen the skills needed to transform insight into action and create environments where all learners succeed. Every child deserves a Model School, and leaders make that happen."

Leaders can engage with the Center for Model Schools in three key ways:

Transformational Leadership Network: The Transformational Leadership Network, steered by experts and practitioners, connects leaders who share similar challenges. Year-round cohorts give network members opportunities to learn from and with each other via inter-district cohort sessions facilitated by specialists in improvement science, personalized 1:1 collaboration focused on meeting specific goals and flexible engagement options, including a range of in person, synchronous and asynchronous opportunities.





The Transformational Leadership Network, steered by experts and practitioners, connects leaders who share similar challenges. Year-round cohorts give network members opportunities to learn from and with each other via inter-district cohort sessions facilitated by specialists in improvement science, personalized 1:1 collaboration focused on meeting specific goals and flexible engagement options, including a range of in person, synchronous and asynchronous opportunities. Leadership Consulting: Leadership consultants from the Center for Model Schools partner with school and district leaders to bring their visions to life. Partnerships are customized based on the school or district needs and helps leaders enact practical strategies that drive system-wide transformation. Strategies may include development and support for principals, leadership coaching, strategic planning, curriculum alignment, PLC-powered data teams, effective teaching and learning and keynote speakers.



The Center for Model Schools' leadership consulting also supports school improvement initiatives via an exclusive partnership between UChicago Impact® and NWEA, a division of HMH. Structured around the 5Essentials® Framework and Survey , which are based on over 30 years of research by the UChicago Consortium on School Research, this approach provides a holistic, evidence-based system that defines, measures and utilizes the most important organizational conditions to improve student outcomes.





Leadership consultants from the Center for Model Schools partner with school and district leaders to bring their visions to life. Partnerships are customized based on the school or district needs and helps leaders enact practical strategies that drive system-wide transformation. Strategies may include development and support for principals, leadership coaching, strategic planning, curriculum alignment, PLC-powered data teams, effective teaching and learning and keynote speakers. The Center for Model Schools' leadership consulting also supports school improvement initiatives via an exclusive partnership between UChicago Impact® and NWEA, a division of HMH. Structured around the , which are based on over 30 years of research by the UChicago Consortium on School Research, this approach provides a holistic, evidence-based system that defines, measures and utilizes the most important organizational conditions to improve student outcomes. Model Schools Conference: The Model Schools Conference is the nation's largest gathering for rapidly improving K-12 schools and districts. The conference brings over 5,000 educators together for a powerful slate of workshops and sessions focused on making a difference within learning communities. From networking to sharing best practices to inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, the conference experience gives attendees a toolkit to implement meaningful change when they return home. Educators can learn more and register for the 2024 Model Schools Conference here.

Learn more and engage with the Center for Model Schools here.

About HMH

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is a learning technology company committed to delivering connected solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions, and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 4 million educators in 150 countries. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com

Follow HMH on Twitter, Facebook , Instagram and YouTube.

Media Contact

Tori Dickson

Communications Specialist

HMH

[email protected]

SOURCE Houghton Mifflin Harcourt