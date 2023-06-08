HMH President & CEO Jack Lynch Recognized as 2023 EdTech Company CEO of the Year in 2023 EdTech Breakthrough Awards

Prestigious international awards program recognizes outstanding educational technology companies

BOSTON, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning technology company HMH today announced that HMH President & CEO, Jack Lynch, has been named "EdTech Company CEO of the Year" in the 5th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global edtech market.

Under Lynch's leadership, HMH has undergone a strategic transformation to a digital-first, connected learning company that engages learners, empowers educators and improves student outcomes. In less than six years, he has executed on key changes that have set HMH up for success as a K-12 technology company, from the divestiture of its Books and Media division in 2021, to HMH's sale to Veritas Capital in 2022, which puts the organization in an even stronger position to increase its positive impact on millions of students and teachers. Supporting this goal, most recently Lynch led HMH's acquisition of assessment and research organization NWEA, bringing the potential to further transform the K-12 education experience for teachers and students.

With more than 25 years of experience in the edtech space, Lynch has been active in the K–12 education industry since 1999 and was the founding CEO of startup bigchalk.com and later President and CEO of the Pearson Technology Group and Renaissance Learning.

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success across the educational technology space. This year's program attracted more than 2,400 nominations from over 16 different countries throughout the world. HMH has previously been recognized by EdTech Breakthrough as "Online Education Solution of the Year" in 2021 and, more recently, with the "Best Science Learning Solution" for HMH Into Science in 2022.

"As the CEO of a leading global edtech company, Jack Lynch is positioned to put his vision into place and transform the lives of millions of students. By putting students first and advocating for them – and fighting to ensure those with the greatest need are met with the greatest support, he is our 'EdTech Company CEO of the Year,'" said James Johnson, Managing Director, EdTech Breakthrough.

About HMH

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is a learning technology company committed to delivering connected solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions, and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 4 million educators in 150 countries. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com

