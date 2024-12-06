HMI Introduces 16V, 20A Advanced Hot-Swap/E-Fuse for Robust Load Protection and Efficient Power Management

HMI

Dec 06, 2024, 14:54 ET

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HMI, a leading provider of advanced analog and power management technologies, today announces the release of the HL8520E, a state-of-the-art hot-swap/E-Fuse device designed to offer superior protection and power control for sensitive load circuitry.

The HL8520E is designed to protect systems from input transients, shorts, and voltage spikes that could damage load circuitry, while managing power delivery to enhance reliability. With an input voltage range of 2.7V to 16V, it supports both low- and high-voltage systems, making it suitable for diverse applications. The device can also handle up to 20A of output current, ensuring reliable performance under heavy loads, ideal for power-intensive applications.

Featuring an integrated low Rds(on) MOSFET with just 2.8mΩ resistance, the HL8520E minimizes conduction losses, improving power efficiency, and thermal performance. It includes a comprehensive set of protection features, such as over-current protection (OCP), short-circuit protection (SCP), thermal shutdown (TSD), damaged MOSFET detection, over-voltage protection (OVP), and under-voltage lockout (UVLO), safeguarding both the device and the load from electrical faults.

For smoother system operation, the HL8520E allows for an external adjustable soft start, enabling controlled inrush current during startup. Additionally, the device provides configurable current limits, offering further flexibility in power management and helping to ensure safe and reliable operation. The fast response time of less than 200ns for short-circuit protection ensures that the device quickly detects and mitigates fault conditions, minimizing system disruption.

The HL8520E includes E-Fuse health reporting, which provides valuable diagnostic feedback for system monitoring and maintenance. The device comes in a compact LGA-26 package (4mm x 4mm), making it suitable for space-constrained applications where efficient use of board space is critical.

"The HL8520E is ideal for a wide range of applications, including servers, hot-swap systems, laptops, and disk drives," stated Mason Choi, VP/GM of HMI. "Its versatile design and robust protection features make it well-suited for environments where reliable power management and load protection are critical."

About HMI 
HMI specializes in cutting-edge advanced analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, providing ultra-fast battery charging, robust safety protection solutions, and high-efficiency power DC-DC converters across diverse sectors such as mobile, IoT, automotive, and industrial applications. Explore further at www.hmisemi.com.

For more information, please contact:

Jae Park
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE HMI

