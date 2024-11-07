HMI Introduces an Ultra-Low Voltage 12-Bit GPIO Expander with Interrupt Output

News provided by

HMI

Nov 07, 2024, 12:00 ET

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HMI, a leading provider of advanced analog and power management technologies, today announced the launch of its HL5310, an innovative ultra-low voltage 12-bit GPIO expander featuring interrupt output.

The HL5310 is designed to enhance remote I/O expansion for various microcontroller families via the Fast-mode Plus (Fm+) I2C-bus interface, supporting speeds of up to 1MHz. Its ultra-low voltage capability allows for direct integration with microcontrollers operating as low as 1.0V.

This versatile device incorporates separate power rails (VDD_I2C, VDD_P0, and VDD_P1) for the I2C-bus and each of the six 6-bit I/O ports, accommodating a voltage range of 1.0V to 5.5V. This flexibility enables the formation of mixed power systems where the I2C bus power can differ from the I/O port power.

The key features of the HL5310 include an internal power-on reset and I2C software reset, providing multiple methods for resetting the IC. The device also supports four adjustable I2C slave addresses, enhancing its adaptability for various applications.

Programming the 12-bit I/O ports is streamlined, with options for configuring input polarity, latching, pull-up/pull-down resistors, and interrupt functions. The interrupt capabilities include level/edge triggering, masking, clearing, and status monitoring. For systems with noisy inputs, the HL5310 offers a debounce function with programmable timing. For output configurations, the device allows for selectable push-pull or open-drain output stages and offers four programmable drive strengths to optimize rise and fall times.

The HL5310 is compliant with RoHS and Green standards and is available in a compact 20-bump WLCSP package measuring 1.82mm x 1.47mm with a 0.35mm pitch.

"We are proud to introduce the HL5310, which embodies our commitment to innovation and quality in power management solutions," stated Mason Choi, VP/GM of HMI. "With its ultra-low voltage capabilities and versatile features, the HL5310 is set to redefine how engineers approach I/O expansion in their designs."

For more information about the HL5310 and its applications, please visit www.hmisemi.com or contact the factory.

About HMI
HMI specializes in cutting-edge advanced analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, providing ultra-fast battery charging, robust safety protection solutions, and high-efficiency power DC-DC converters across diverse sectors such as mobile, IoT, automotive, and industrial applications. Explore further at www.hmisemi.com.

For more information, please contact:

Jae Park
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE HMI

