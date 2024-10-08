HMI Unveils a High-Performance USB 2.0 D+/D- Protector for Mobile Devices

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HMI, a leading provider of advanced analog and power management technologies, today announced the launch of its latest innovation, the HL5098, USB 2.0 D+/D- protector. Designed to enhance the safety and reliability of smartphones, tablet PCs, notebooks, and mobile IoT applications, the HL5098 offers cutting-edge over-voltage protection for USB data channels and comes in a compact 6-pin DFN package.

The HL5098 is engineered to provide robust over-voltage protection for USB 2.0 D+/D- signals. Featuring two high-bandwidth switches, it ensures rapid response to voltage surges, with the capability to block damaging voltages from the USB connector within approximately 100ns.

The HL5098 features several advanced capabilities designed for optimal protection and performance. It operates by being powered from VCC, with internal switches engaging once VCC surpasses the threshold V VCC_UVLO_R , following a delay period defined as t ON_DELAY . For over-voltage protection, the switches turn off if the voltage on DP or DN exceeds the internally fixed threshold of 5V V OVP_TH , and they reset when the voltage falls below V OVP_TH minus V OVP_HYS for a period of t OVP_REC .

Additionally, the HL5098 incorporates clamping circuits on the DSP and DSN terminals, ensuring that the peak voltage on the system side remains below 9V, even if the connector side terminals are subjected to a short circuit up to 20V.

The HL5098 boasts a range of technical specifications designed for high performance and reliability. It operates with a power supply range of 2.3V to 5.5V and features a low quiescent current of just 20µA at VCC=3.3V. The device provides robust high-voltage protection with a tolerance of up to 24V DC on connector side terminals (DN/DP) and has an over-voltage protection threshold set at 5V. The HL5098 supports a bandwidth of 1.2GHz at -3dB and features an integrated switch resistance of 5.5 ohms Rds(on).

"The HL5098 is a simple and easy-to-use, high-performance load switch that provides strong protection for the D+/D- channels on the USB Type-C connector without sacrificing data bandwidth," stated Mason Choi, VP/GM of HMI.

About HMI

HMI specializes in cutting-edge advanced analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, providing ultra-fast battery charging, robust safety protection solutions, and high-efficiency power DC-DC converters across diverse sectors such as mobile, IoT, automotive, and industrial applications. Explore further at www.hmisemi.com.

