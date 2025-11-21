HMP Global Acquires Music City SCALE to Build the Industry's Most Comprehensive Learning Ecosystem in Aesthetic Medicine and Skin Health

Building on the momentum of its second acquisition in skin health this year, HMP Global will collaborate with SCALE founders to broaden clinical practice offerings and enter the high-growth aesthetics market, advancing programming, innovation, and reach

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesthetics and skin health continue to rank among the fastest-growing areas of medicine, with global demand for both clinical and cosmetic services projected to exceed $200 billion by 2030. As procedural innovation accelerates across specialties—including dermatology, plastic surgery, facial plastic surgery, and oculofacial surgery—clinicians seek trusted, practical, and multidisciplinary education that spans medical, surgical, and aesthetic care.

To meet this growing demand, HMP Global—the leading omnichannel healthcare events and education company—today announced its acquisition of Music City SCALE, one of the most respected and influential multispecialty meetings in aesthetic medicine, medical dermatology, and regenerative skin health. The acquisition closely follows the company's recent purchase of Masterclasses in Dermatology in April and further strengthens its position as the most comprehensive provider of skin health education. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

A Renowned Multispecialty Meeting at the Forefront of Aesthetics, Skin Health, and Regenerative Medicine

For more than two decades, Music City SCALE has been recognized as a premier multispecialty forum bringing together experts in aesthetic medicine, dermatology, plastic surgery, facial plastic surgery, and oculofacial surgery. Known for its elite, accessible faculty and its commitment to evidence-based, practice-driven learning, SCALE highlights the latest treatments, breakthrough technologies, innovative device applications, and advances spanning both aesthetic and clinical practice.

Co-founded by internationally recognized leaders Brian S. Biesman, MD, FACS and Michael H. Gold, MD, FAAD, SCALE's programming is intentionally practical, featuring high-impact lectures, live demonstrations, hands-on procedural and anatomy training, and collaborative panels designed to help clinicians bring new knowledge directly into patient care. The meeting draws nearly 2,000 attendees annually, supported by loyal industry partners, exhibitors, and the backdrop of its longstanding Nashville home.

A Shared Vision for Growth

The integration of SCALE reflects HMP Global's partnership philosophy: aligning with organizations that share a passion for innovation, exceptional education, and meaningful impact.

"SCALE is an extraordinary meeting with an exceptional legacy, and we are proud to welcome it into the HMP Global family," said Jeff Hennessy, Sr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, HMP Global. "Dr. Biesman and Dr. Gold have built SCALE with vision, rigor, and a true entrepreneurial spirit—qualities that align directly with HMP Global's mission. We look forward to expanding SCALE's reach, unlocking new growth, and delivering even greater value to the community."

Drs. Biesman and Gold will continue to guide SCALE's scientific direction and faculty engagement.

"Our goal has always been to create a truly multispecialty environment and showcase the best of the best – faculty who bring new ideas, new science, and meaningful relevance to everyday practice," said Dr. Biesman. "Partnering with HMP Global allows SCALE to maintain that commitment while expanding its footprint, deepening industry involvement, and creating even stronger experiences for attendees."

"SCALE is built on the principles of collaboration, science, and innovation," added Dr. Gold. "HMP Global brings the infrastructure and strategic expertise to grow the meeting while preserving what makes it unique: the caliber of the faculty, the strength of the content, and the collaborative multidisciplinary community we've fostered."

Building a Multispecialty Platform for Aesthetic, Surgical, and Dermatologic Education

SCALE joins a growing portfolio that supports clinicians across aesthetics, dermatology, regenerative medicine, surgery, and advanced practice. This includes year-round education through The Dermatologist, Masterclasses in Dermatology, and the MCD APP Institute. Since acquiring the Masterclasses portfolio in April, HMP Global has expanded the franchise with new live and digital offerings, demonstrating its ability to grow multispecialty brands. Together with SCALE, these platforms form a comprehensive ecosystem serving the full spectrum of aesthetics and skin-health professionals.

About Music City SCALE

Music City SCALE (Symposium for Cosmetic Advances & Laser Education) is a nationally recognized multispecialty meeting offering evidence-based education across aesthetic medicine, dermatology, plastic surgery, facial plastic surgery, and oculofacial surgery. SCALE features hands-on procedural training, live demonstrations, regenerative medicine content, and practice-management insights. Learn more at scalemusiccity.com.

About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com or follow on LinkedIn.

