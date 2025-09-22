HMP Global Acquires Psychiatry Redefined, Ushering in the Future of Whole-Patient, Personalized Psychiatry Education

Science–backed platform founded by James Greenblatt, MD, joins HMP Global uniting traditional psychopharmacology education with the power of functional, integrative and nutritional approaches—to make whole patient, individualized care the new standard

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HMP Global, the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight, today announced its acquisition of Psychiatry Redefined, a pioneering educational platform transforming mental health care. The acquisition accelerates HMP Global's whole–patient educational strategy by uniting traditional psychopharmacology education with functional, nutritional, and integrative approaches, equipping clinicians with a complete, evidence-based and science–backed toolkit to deliver more personalized, transformative care.

A science–backed platform addressing root causes of mental health conditions

Founded by James Greenblatt, MD, a dual–board–certified psychiatrist with more than 30 years of clinical experience, Psychiatry Redefined was built on the belief that patients deserve more than symptom management. Its evidence–based, science–backed fellowships, courses, and community train clinicians to identify root causes, interpret lab and genetic data, and implement personalized protocols in practice.

"This acquisition isn't incremental—it's a turning point," said Jeff Hennessy, Chairman & CEO, HMP Global. "We're bringing the strengths of traditional medicine together with functional and nutritional psychiatry to make whole-patient care the norm. With our reach and platform, we'll put this training in clinicians' hands at scale, transforming care and outcomes for patients everywhere."

"For decades, my work has focused on moving beyond symptom suppression to identify the root causes of mental health conditions," said James Greenblatt, MD, Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Psychiatry Redefined. "This acquisition represents an opportunity to scale our impact. By joining HMP Global, we can train more clinicians with science–backed tools and education that clinicians are not obtaining during medical training – to transform more lives. When you train one clinician, thousands of patients gain access to better care."

Expanding HMP Global's psychiatry and behavioral health leadership

HMP Global's psychiatry and behavioral health portfolio now spans:

Psych Congress : In addition to the flagship national meeting, the family includes Psych Congress Elevate, NP & PA Institutes, and the year-round content engine, Psych Congress Network.

: In addition to the flagship national meeting, the family includes Psych Congress Elevate, NP & PA Institutes, and the year-round content engine, Psych Congress Network. Neuroscience Education Institute (NEI) & NEI Spring and Fall Congresses : Evidence-based psychopharmacology and neuroscience education helping clinicians translate science into improved patient outcomes.

: Evidence-based psychopharmacology and neuroscience education helping clinicians translate science into improved patient outcomes. Evolution of Psychotherapy, Rx Summit, and Symposia on Addictive Disorders: Covering psychotherapy, behavioral health policy, and addiction treatment.

"The addition of Psychiatry Redefined allows us to focus more deeply on education that reflects the complexity of human health," said Randy Robbin, President, HMP Education. "Together, we will apply this transformative education across our portfolio, so more clinicians can deliver individualized care and ultimately, better outcomes."

About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com or follow on LinkedIn .

About Psychiatry Redefined

Psychiatry Redefined is a global leader in advancing education for clinicians seeking to provide more personalized, whole-person mental health care. Founded by James Greenblatt, MD—a pioneer in functional and integrative medicine for psychiatry—the organization blends the best of traditional psychiatry with functional, nutritional, and integrative approaches. Over the past seven years, Psychiatry Redefined has trained thousands of clinicians worldwide through its evidence-based programs and the expertise of its 26 distinguished faculty members.

Dr. Greenblatt, a dual board-certified psychiatrist, has treated patients since 1988 and serves as an assistant clinical professor of psychiatry at Tufts University School of Medicine and Dartmouth College Geisel School of Medicine. An international lecturer and educator, he is the author of seven books, including the best-selling Finally Focused: The Breakthrough Natural Treatment Plan for ADHD and the forthcoming Finally Hopeful: The Personalized Whole-Body Plan to Find and Fix the Root Cause of Your Depression. For more information, visit psychiatryredefined.org.

