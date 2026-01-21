HNL Lab Medicine Expands Services with New Pocono Creek Patient Service Center Featuring Dedicated Pediatric Phlebotomy Space

BARTONSVILLE, Pa., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HNL Lab Medicine, a trusted leader in comprehensive laboratory testing services, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest Patient Service Center in Bartonsville, Pennsylvania. The new location expands access to convenient, high-quality laboratory services and includes a dedicated pediatric phlebotomy room designed to support the comfort of younger patients.

Located at 1326 Golden Slipper Road, Bartonsville, Pa. 18321, the Pocono Creek Patient Service Center offers a modern, welcoming environment focused on patient comfort and efficiency. The facility is equipped with contemporary amenities and designed to provide a smooth, positive experience for patients and families.

To further support pediatric patients, the new Patient Service Center includes a dedicated pediatric room specifically designed to help create a calm and reassuring environment for children during blood collection procedures. This specialized space allows trained phlebotomists to deliver care that is both compassionate and age-appropriate.

"We are excited to expand our presence in the Pocono region with the opening of the Pocono Creek Patient Service Center," said Martin K. Till, President and CEO of HNL Lab Medicine. "This new location reflects our continued commitment to making high-quality laboratory services more accessible while ensuring a comfortable and supportive experience for patients of all ages."

With the opening of the Pocono Creek location, HNL Lab Medicine continues to advance its mission of delivering reliable, patient-centered laboratory testing services across Pennsylvania.

For more information about HNL Lab Medicine and its comprehensive laboratory testing services, please visit hnl.com.

HNL Patient Service Center – Health Center at Pocono Creek

Address: 1326 Golden Slipper Road, Bartonsville, Pa. 18321

Phone: (484) 425-5817 | Fax: (484) 425-5345

Website: hnl.com/locations

Hours of Operation:

Monday – Friday: 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday: Closed

About HNL Lab Medicine

Operating for over 25 years, HNL Lab Medicine is a leading multi-regional, full-service medical laboratory providing testing and related services to physician offices, hospitals, long-term care facilities, employers, and industrial accounts throughout Pennsylvania. HNL Lab Medicine has more than 50 patient service centers in Pennsylvania and has 31 acute care laboratories within our partners' hospital sites. The HNL Lab Medicine team consists of over 2,022 employees, including over 109 industry-leading pathologists and scientific directors. Our multidisciplinary team of experts is focused on providing expert medical and technical diagnostic guidance so that patients may get diagnosed and treated faster. Learn more at HNL.com and follow us on Facebook, TikTok, Vimeo and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Leanne Anderson

[email protected]

484-425-5047

SOURCE HNL Lab Medicine