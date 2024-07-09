HNL Lab Medicine Launches Digital Pathology Program

ALLENTOWN, Pa., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HNL Lab Medicine is excited to announce the integration of advanced digital pathology services into its diagnostic offerings, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of patient care and diagnostic precision. This cutting-edge technology is set to revolutionize the way pathological analyses are conducted, providing faster, more accurate results to healthcare providers and their patients.

Digital pathology leverages high-resolution scanning of pathology slides, enabling pathologists to analyze and share detailed digital images instead of traditional glass slides. This transition not only enhances diagnostic accuracy but also facilitates collaboration among specialists, irrespective of their geographical locations. The digital platform allows for more efficient workflows, leading to quicker turnaround times and better patient outcomes.

"With the launch of our digital pathology program, HNL Lab Medicine is leading the way in modern diagnostic services. We have embraced advanced technology to enhance our capabilities far beyond what many other laboratories offer," stated Dr. Jordan Olson, Chief Medical Officer and Chair of Pathology.

"The adoption of digital pathology at HNL is truly revolutionary. This will enable us to be the best pathologists we can possibly be and most importantly provide the best care for our patients," stated Dr. Sajjad Malik, Medical Director of Digital Pathology.

By adopting digital pathology, HNL Lab Medicine aims to provide unparalleled diagnostic services that support personalized medicine and innovative treatment strategies. This integration underscores the lab's commitment to harnessing the latest technological advancements to improve healthcare delivery. The new system enhances the ability to handle complex cases, reduces the risk of errors, and streamlines the diagnostic process, ultimately benefiting patients and healthcare providers alike.

With this launch, HNL Lab Medicine continues to set the standard for excellence in laboratory medicine, ensuring that patients receive the highest quality care driven by the latest advancements in medical technology.

HNL Lab Medicine is a leading multi‐regional, full‐service medical laboratory providing testing and related services to physician offices, hospitals, long‐term care facilities, employers and industrial accounts. With 50+ patient service centers in Pennsylvania and 14 acute care laboratories within partners' hospital sites, and over 40 board-certified pathologists and scientific directors, HNL Lab Medicine provides high-quality, advanced diagnostic testing. Learn more at HNL.com.

