HNM Systems Makes Inc. 5000's List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Second Consecutive Year

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HNM Systems, Inc., a professional staffing firm focused in the information communication technology (ICT), utility infrastructure, and emerging technology (ET) industries, announced today the company's inclusion in the 39th annual Inc. 5000 List , a prestigious list recognizing the fastest-growing companies in the United States, a benchmark of entrepreneurial success.

The list represents more than $209 billion in aggregate revenue and a median growth rate of 165 per cent since 2016. From 2016 to 2019, HNM Systems saw 176 per cent growth, a percentage that is over 10 per cent higher than the list's median. This drastic and impressive growth can be attributed to the award-winning staffing firm's core values, including being "relentlessly people driven" and having "transparent relationships." Especially important now is the company's ability to go beyond resilience to thrive amid rapidly evolving demands brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, accelerating global ICT and ET innovation and expenditure.

"We're honored to be ranked in Inc. 5000's list of fastest growing companies for the second consecutive year and I am extremely proud of our talented staff," said Heather Moyer, President and Chief Executive Officer at HNM Systems. "Our people, both employees and customers, are our number one priority and we have a keen focus on delivering outcomes that transform people's futures. As we look ahead to 2021, we will continue to execute on our mission and produce exceptional results for our loyal and trusted customers."

HNM Systems jumped ahead of over 2,600 companies when comparing its rank on the 2019 list to 2020, in part due to the company's ability to bring world class talent to its customers, even where constant innovation and change make for an extremely competitive environment. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

For more information on HNM Systems, please visit https://www.hnmsystems.com/.

ABOUT HNM SYSTEMS:

HNM Systems, Inc., provides professional staffing and placement services to the Information Communication Technology (wireless and wireline), Utility Infrastructure, and Emerging Technology (IT) sectors. By leveraging their proprietary screening process, integrated technology, and people-driven approach, their mission is to transform the customer experience.

ABOUT INC.:

Since its founding in 1979, Inc. has become a trusted gauge for entrepreneurial innovation and leading advocate for small businesses across industries. With an audience reach of more than 20 million, Inc. is the single-most trusted resource for growing private companies, and it says that defining success is a critical step for small businesses.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

